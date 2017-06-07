Diocese releases new schedule for churches

The formation of St. John Paul II Catholic church — a combination of three churches in Kankakee — will be centering on St. Martin of Tours, where five of seven Masses will take place, according to a new schedule recently released by the church.

The schedule, released by the Rev. Sunny Castillo, pastor of the current three churches of St. Rose of Lima, St. Teresa and St. Martin of Tours, takes effect in July. The number of Masses was reduced from a total of eight Masses to seven with the new schedule, and five of those will be at St. Martin of Tours.

"I know that many of you have been patiently waiting for this decision, but it took much time to look at every angle of this interim arrangement, as we continue to move forward to the centralization of our parish," wrote Castillo.

Along with the new Mass schedule, each church facility will be referred to as JP2 West (St. Martin), JP2 Central (St. Rose) and JP2 East (St. Teresa).

• St. Martin (JP2 West) will hold a 4:30 p.m. Saturday vigil Mass, a 6 p.m. Saturday Spanish Mass and will have three Masses, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• St. Rose (JP2 Central) will have just one Mass at 8 a.m. Sunday.

• St. Teresa (JP2 East) will have a Spanish Mass at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Castillo also wrote in the memorandum that the schedule was finalized with a lot of thought and prayer, responded to the many details of parish life and that a lot of work still needs to be accomplished. The new schedule will be maintained until the parish can accommodate all the future needs for the of St. John Paul II Catholic church, with the intent to build at the west campus.

Most of the liturgies will be centralized at St. Martin, but the other two facilities will continue to be utilized for other church activities as the parish sees fit.