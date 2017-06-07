CVS to buy 14-store, Doc's Drugs chain

CVS Pharmacy is purchasing all 14 stores of the Doc's Drugs chain.

Based in Pontiac, Doc's Drugs will be rebranded and converted to CVS Pharmacy locations by late July. CVS, a Woonsocket, R.I.-based chain with 9,600 stores nationwide as of 2016, has had a downtown Kankakee location for several years.

The location of the Doc's Drugs stores are Herscher, Manteno, Momence, Wilmington, Dwight, Beecher, Braidwood, Peotone, Pontiac, Fairbury, Coal City, Gilman, El Paso and Henry. One Sartoris Drugs location also is part of the purchase.

Doc's employees were told of the agreement late last week, and the approximate 200 workforce could be retained by CVS.

Doc's was founded by David Sartoris in Pontiac in 1978. His son, Anthony, followed his father as president.

"Together, Doc's Drugs and CVS Pharmacy have created a win-win for our loyal associates, our valued customers and our communities," Anthony Sartoris said in a written statement. "Our customers and patients can be assured of continuity of care in their hometowns where access to their local pharmacy will remain where it has been for more than 30 years.

"The depth of CVS's resources will provide a wider variety of products and services, as well as access to a larger number of prescription drug plans."

Everett Moore, area vice president for CVS, said the two companies share a commitment to providing patients with high quality pharmacy care.

"We look forward to introducing our industry-leading products and services at these locations and upholding Doc's tradition of providing excellent service to their customers," Moore said.

CVS is the nation's largest drug store company. As of 2016, the company had 240,000 employees. In June 2015, CVS purchased 1,600 Target's pharmacy and clinic business for $1.9 billion.