Kankakee City Council passes $24.5M budget

The Kankakee City Council on Monday approved Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong's first annual budget — a $24.5 million spending plan that largely mirror's last year's budget, keeping both funding in place for most departments along with taxes and fees.

The Fiscal Year 2018 budget is about $1 million higher than last year's version — with the bulk of the increase going to mandatory police and fire pension funds that in recent years have been grossly underfunded. The city's contribution to the police pension this year will be $2.85 million, versus the $2.51 million contributed last year.

The city's fire pension contribution will be $2.78 million, versus the $2.58 million of last year.

Among the highlights of this year's budget, the city will be looking to add a code inspector to fill after the recent promotion of code officer Tomora Nelson, now the director of the department.

The city also is ending its $100,000-per-year, homebuyer incentive program that helped people who were buying owner-occupied homes here.

The administration and the council had to deal with contract increases that netted workers an additional $250,000 in raises. There also was the issue of $175,000 of property tax rebates that must be returned to manufacturing plants BASF and Armstrong World Industries.

The vehicle sticker and public safety fee will remain intact.

Police and fire make up the largest portion of the budget — about half. Pensions aside, the departments take in $7.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

Second Ward Ald. Mike O'Brien praised Wells-Armstrong for what he called a disciplined budget.