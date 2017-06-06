Grant Park woman's death being investigated

The Kankakee County coroner's office is investigating whether an elderly Grant Park woman died of carbon monoxide in her apartment early Monday morning.

Sharon Baker, 71, was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m. inside the living room of her apartment at 100 N. Griffin St. She was the only person who lived in the unit, though the facility was filled with several other occupants who were not harmed.

Grant Park firefighters initially were dispatched to the apartment for a medical emergency. A fire was reported at the residence while they were on their way to the scene.

Though initial reports indicated there was an explosion caused by an oxygen tank, fire officials said that was not the case. Firefighters contained the fire to Baker's apartment and extinguished it within five minutes.

Grant Park's Deputy Chief Matt Shronts estimated the apartment sustained about $20,000 worth of damage. The landlord has fire insurance.

Residents are able to continue living in the apartment complex. Only Baker's unit was deemed uninhabitable.

Investigators with the Grant Park Fire Protection District and MABUS 7 fire investigation team still are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said the cause of Baker's death is pending toxicology results.