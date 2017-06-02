Indoor gun range celebrates grand opening

The grand opening of indoor gun range Right on Target in Bourbonnais is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10 at 233 Mooney Drive.

The 10-lane range — constructed at a cost of $2.8-million, noted owner <strong>Tom Fraher</strong> — has been open since mid-January. Each shooting lane is 75-feet long.

Fraher had been waiting until all the kinks in the operation had been ironed out before scheduling the grand opening at the 15,000-square-foot site licensed by the <strong>Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives</strong>.

"It took a long time to get here — three years — but I'm really pleased with the finished product," Fraher said. "This is a state-of-the-art complex."

There is a small indoor range — 5,400 square feet — along U.S. 45-52 about a half-mile south of the Kankakee County Fairgrounds owned by Ray and Tina Odle. And another in Momence, at Bordertown Guns.

Fraher, of <strong>Chebanse,</strong> already has 100 shooting range members are signed up. Fraher would like to see that number grow to 250. Annual single membership is $300. Family membership [3 people in the same house] is $500.

There are rates for Monday through Thursday memberships and for snow birds.

People do not need to be members to use the gun range. Non-membership hourly rates are $20.

The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The range accommodates uses of handguns as well as use of .22-caliber rifle. Fraher said the most commonly used handgun thus far has been the 9 mm. Those using the range must provide their own eye and ear protection.

Fraher said the majority of gun-range participants are from <strong>Kankakee County</strong>, but he noted there are people from <strong>Iroquois, Will, Livingston</strong> and <strong>Cook</strong> counties using it as well.

He and his staff of 16 hasn't quite figured out the patterns of the gun range customers as yet.

"Some days we'll have 20 customers and others times there are 150 people. We just don't know," he said.

The facility's general manager is <strong>Kevin Boyd</strong>, also of Chebanse.

The facility will also conduct classes associated with firearms.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

<strong>Kankakee</strong> husband and wife team <strong>Courtney</strong> and <strong>Leondra Williams</strong> recently opened <strong>C & L Fine Goods Boutique</strong>, 155 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The <strong>Kankakee High School</strong> graduates, he in 1999, and Leondra in 1998, opened the 1,500-square-foot store about one month ago and they will be holding their <strong>grand opening</strong> Saturday.

The couple has operated a child care facility in west Kankakee for the past 12 years. They will continue to operated the daycare center.

"It has always been a dream of ours to open a resale shop. We've talked about this for a long time. We've seen the retail trend moving in this direction so we saw the opportunity," he said.

The location will specialize in "high end like new" clothing for men, women and children. They will also offer footwear.

People looking to sell this type of clothing can bring it to the store. Courtney said he or his wife will look it over and if they like it, will purchase it and put it in their inventory.

"We focus on quality. We are looking for new or like-new clothing," he said.

Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.