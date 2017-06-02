Bradley library hosting food programs for kids

The Bradley Public Library is continuing one program and starting another to ensure that children get fed this summer.

Beginning on Monday and continuing through Aug. 11, lunch will be served to children ages 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lunches will be provided by the the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Breakfast will be offered on from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Tuesday to July 20. Breakfast will be served in conjunction with summer reading program.

Additionally, the Bradley library has been invited to been chosen as a pilot site for a grant sponsored Mobile Food Pantry. It is intended for families with children 18 and under, but no one will be turned away. This food pantry will be providing fresh foods on three dates this summer. They are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 14; 5 to 7 p.m. July 12; and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9. No sign-ups or any other requirements for participation.

The library is located at 296 N. Fulton Ave. in Bradley. For more information, call 815-932-6245.