Rare sightings in spring bird count

With ranges of some birds expanding farther north, the Kankakee Valley Audubon Society's Spring Bird Count was one of its most successful, despite a windy May 6, when 19 volunteers spread throughout Kankakee County for the Illinois Audubon Spring Bird Count.

A total of 144 species of birds were observed in the county — an increase from 131 species spotted in the 2016 spring count.

It wasn't the highest spring count locally. The record is 159 in 2015, said Audubon regular and veteran birder Jed Hertz, of Kankakee.

Society President David Atkinson, of Bourbonnais, said, "(It) was a good number. ... It was not the highest we've ever had, but it was high for the weather we had. It wasn't a good spring for warblers in the area. It was kind of windy and they usually hunker down when it's windy."

The count included two species that required documentation for being found outside their normal range — a dozen Smith's longspurs and one pine siskin.

May 6 was a record late date for the Smith's longspurs in Kankakee County, Hertz noted. "It used to be that nobody would find Smith's this far north. You had to go down to Vermilion County to find them. Now, they're all over," he said.

The Smith's longspur is described by Cornell Lab of Ornithology as a "brightly patterned songbird of the subarctic tundra" that winters only in the central U.S. It's a medium sized sparrow-like bird, with a long tail, white outer feathers and whitish wingbars. Males sport an orangish neck, chest and belly with a black-and-white patterned face.

Tiny pine siskins are nomadic finches that range "widely and erratically across the continent" in winter in search of seed crops.

Cornell notes that these "brown-streaked acrobats flash yellow wing markings (and tail edgings) as they flutter while feeding or as they explode into flight. Flocks are gregarious, and you may hear their insistent wheezy twitters before you see them."

The blue grosbeak spotted by Hertz in The Nature Conservancy's Mskoda Sands Preserve in the Pembroke Township area was the most impressive sighting to Atkinson, the 29-year president of Kankakee Audubon and retired Olivet Nazarene University math professor.

Although Hertz has sighted it in the Pembroke area "pretty regularly" and "often pretty close to in the same tree," blue grosbeaks are "usually not this far north, although their range is expanding," Atkinson said. "I have only seen one and that was down at Aubertin's" — on the Iroquois River at Sugar Island, south of Aroma Park. "I have heard they are at Midewin (National Tallgrass Prairie, north of Wilmington)."

Working within Kankakee County, the 19 volunteers started as early as 4:40 a.m. and birded as late as 7:45 p.m., Atkinson reported.

Collectively, they walked 26 miles in 36 hours, 55 minutes and drove 360 miles in 11 hours, 35 minutes, the report notes.

Reports of singular sightings included the blue grosbeak, gadwall, hooded merganser, northern bobwhite, bald eagle, northern harrier, eastern whip-poor-will, least flycatcher, Philadelphia vireo, bank swallow, red-breasted nuthatch, veery, gray-cheeked thrush, northern mockingbird, American pipit, Tennessee warbler, Blackburnian warbler, chestnut-sided warbler, blackpoll warbler, black-throated blue-winged warbler, Wilson's warbler, yellow-breasted chat, vesper sparrow, lark sparrow and scarlet tanager.

<strong>Birding at Aubertin's</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society's next public birding outing will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aubertin farm, along the Iroquois River in the Sugar Island area, south of Aroma Park.

For directions, call or email president David Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net or 815-932-6457; secretary-treasurer Roberta Slaby at robertaslaby@gmail.com or 815-937-9889; or field trip chairman John Baxter at Xxjb7z@aol.com or 815-937-5059.

In case of inclement weather, cancellation decisions will be made by 7 a.m. When in doubt, call or email one of the officers.