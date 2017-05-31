Community Calendar: May 31, 2017

Thursday, June 1

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. Helps individuals increase communication and leadership skills. 7 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

Friday, June 2

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday. 815-408-1262.

Friday, June 2 — Saturday, June 3

Citywide Garage Sales, Paxton. Maps available very early Friday morning at both Casey's locations and Village Pantry. 217-379-9174.

Saturday, June 3

FantasyCon, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St., Kankakee. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebration of comics, fantasy and sci-fi. Comic lovers of all ages can chat with artists and authors while browsing selections of comic books, memorabilia and crafts. Wide range of events, board games, video games, superhero face painting. 815-939-4564.

Ride4Life to benefit the American Cancer Society, Manteno Sportsmen's Club. Event takes place rain or shine. Registration 10 a.m., shotgun start 11:30 a.m. T-shirts and pins, food with ticket. $1,000 grand prize drawing. Live music by Wildfire from 8 a.m to noon. ride4life.net.

"Understanding Commercial DNA Test Results," Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St., Kankakee. Marsha Peterson-Maass will make a presentation at 1 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society and is free and open to the public. 815-939-4564.

Sunday, June 4

Old Courthouse Museum Open House, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Open 1 to 4 p.m. 815-432-2215.

Strawberry Jazz Festival, Gov. Small Memorial Park, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 90 fine arts and crafts vendors, shows, entertainment at four venues, featuring bands, dancers, singers and novelty acts. Children's activities: games, dime toss, face painting. Visit a 19th century one-room schoolhouse. Baby contest. Crowning of Strawberry Prince and Princess. Variety of food and strawberry-themed sweet treats. 815-954-7702.

Monday, June 5

Monarch Book Club, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. For grades 1-3. Read the book of the month and then craft time. Register at 815-939-1696.

Coloring time for adults, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. Bring your own coloring book and colored pencils, markers or crayons, or use the library's pencils and coloring pages. Register at 815-939-1696.

Chess Club, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., 815-939-4564. 6-8 p.m. Free. Competition for all playing levels and ages. Please bring extra chess boards, if possible, to allow more players to join in.

Monday Movie: La La Land, Bourbonnais Public Library, White Oak Conference Room, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. 815-933-1727. 6 p.m. Rated PG-13. Free. No registration necessary.

Tuesday, June 6

Craft time for adults, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Free. 6:30 p.m. Evening of crafting something fun for the season. All supplies included. Register at 815-939-1696.

Fab and Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

Wednesday, June 7

Armstrong retirees meeting, 1 p.m. Family House Restaurant, Bradley.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-939-9209.

Summer Reading Program Registration — Reading By Design, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Ages pre-K through adults. Registration through June 17. You must register for the reading program in person at the library. The kickoff event is June 10. limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696.

Thursday, June 8

Time of Prayer, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee. Let the silence and atmosphere of peace bring you to a deeper place within yourself. 9 a.m. to noon. 815-935-0800, sscm-usa.org.

Thursday, June 8 — Saturday, June 10

Chatsworth Sesquicentennial, park and Bluebird Hall and McGathering Museum. Appearances by Ted Takasaki, Hall of Fame angler; parade; carnival; food; Chatsworth Idol contest; hot air balloons; time capsule; fireworks; shows of cars, tractors, style, quilts; Old Time Medicine Man Show; vendors; kids' games; tractor pull. No admission charge for bands. chatsworthillinois.org,

Friday, June 9

Child Network's Women's Charity Golf Classic, Kankakee Elks Country Club, St. Anne. For female golfers, all skill levels. 7:45 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. $85 entry for 18-hole scramble, cart, on-course games, continental breakfast, lunch, prizes. Register at childnetwork.org or 815-936-7372.

Tuesday, June 13

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 16

Monday, June 19

Tuesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 21

Friday, June 23

Tuesday, June 27

Wednesday, June 28

Friday, June 30

