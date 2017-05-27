Kankakee County population drops

Following the state's trend, population in Kankakee County has dropped, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Kankakee County's population fell 3 percent from April 2010, from 113,449 to 110,008 back in July 2016.

Just one year before that July 2016 count, Kankakee County had 871 more people, a significant amount for a county our size.

Statewide, the 2016 population fell by less than than 1 percent — 0.2 percent — as it dropped from 12,830,632 in 2000 to 12,801,539 in 2016. Based on those numbers, Illinois lost 29,093 residents.

Since 2000, Illinois has lost the greatest percentage of any state other than West Virginia. North Dakota is the fastest growing state, gaining 12.3 percent since 2000.

The 2016 figures are not broken down by municipalities.

WILL TREND CONTINUE?

"No one wants to live in an area where there is uncertainty and due to what is happening in Springfield, that's what we have. Business does not like uncertainty," said Tim Nugent, president/CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and the mayor of Manteno.

Nugent called Kankakee County's lost population as "substantial."

"It's a trend in the entire state. I'm surprised our number is that high, but I'm not surprised it's gone down," he said.

WHO ARE WE LOSING?

Dan Daake, professor emeritus in business at Olivet Nazarene University, said the county needs to look at who is leaving the area.

"I know we're losing students from Olivet Nazarene and Kankakee Community College," Daake said. "A lot of that is because there aren't jobs here that apply to them."

Daake added the area could also be losing retiring baby boomers who are moving to warmer climates.

"That's a concern because they take a lot of wealth with them," he said.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Census figures showed of Kankakee County's total population, the majority remains white and that segment grew from 77.6 percent in 2000 to 81.1 percent in 2015. Hispanics grew from 9 percent to 10.1 percent and blacks experienced the slowest growth, increased from 15.1 percent to 15.5 percent.

Those percentages mirror the state. Statewide, 77.3 of the population is white; 16.9 percent Hispanic; and 14.7 percent black.

The state's largest city, Chicago, was also a loser and is in jeopardy of forfeiting its hold as the nation's third largest city.

Chicago was the only one of the 20 largest U.S. cities to see a population drop from 2015 to 2016. The city fell from 2,713,596 to 2,704,958 — a loss of 8,638.

<em>Chris Breach contributed to this report.</em>