By raising trumpet, 13-year-old Bradley girl lifts patriotic pride

Amanda Caise was talking to a neighbor about the bad news she'd just received. The funeral arrangements for her father, an Army veteran who served in her Korean War, were almost complete, but there was nobody to play taps at his funeral. Caise was in tears over the thought.

That's about the time her 11-year-old daughter, Emma, came out, trumpet in hand.

"Mom, I want to play taps for you," Caise recalls her daughter saying.

"Honey, you don't even know the song."

"Mom, I know it! I learned it."

Emma told her mother she had learned the song from watching a tutorial on YouTube. Then, she began to play.

While the song was first created as a call for lights out, the tradition of playing taps at military funerals began in the mid-1800s and continues to this day. There are no official lyrics to the song, but the most popular version goes:

<em>Day is done, gone the sun,</em>

From the lake, from the hills, from the sky;

All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.

The next day Emma accompanied Marine Corps League Detachment #1253, an official veterans group, to the Kankakee Memorial Gardens cemetery to lay her maternal grandfather, Fred Kroll, to rest.

"The pride I have for that …" Amanda Caise said. "She held it together that entire performance, and then the minute the trumpet came down, she lost it. I know my dad would have been very proud of her."

One of the Marines by Emma's side was Francis Caise, her paternal grandfather.

"She'd been practicing all night, then went from the church to the funeral spot practicing the whole time," he said. "While she was playing, you could tell these were tears in her eyes."

The Marines were impressed with Emma, and asked her to continue playing at funerals. When there's nobody available to play bugle or trumpet at a veteran's service, honors guards are forced to play a prerecorded version of the song.

"It makes me happy because I know that I'm honoring these people instead of someone doing it on a recording," said Emma, now 13. "That means more than anything else."

Since her grandfather's funeral, Emma has played at over two dozen services. Thanks to a 2016 amendment to the Illinois school code, students who play taps at military funerals won't have their absences counted, so Emma is able to leave classes at Bradley Central School to help.

"I find her very patriotic," said Stanley Olenjack, member of Detachment No. 1253 and chairman of the Illinois Veterans' Advisory Council. "How many children do you find at 13 doing something like this? Being patriotic is sometimes not very cool. You find people in parades not putting their hands on their hearts."

Throughout the years, Emma has become friends with the Marines in Detachment No.1253, who think of her as a member of the team. She keeps her uniform clean and pressed, and often wakes up early for band practice or funeral services.

"It means a lot to the families and being able to relate to what the people are feeling because I felt that pain when my grandpa died. Being able to see the Marine Corps guys honor people is the best part," said Emma.

"It means a lot that she does this never complains, never expects anything of out it, purely does this because she wants to. This is her way to honor the people that keep our country safe," said Amanda Caise, who, along with her husband, Christopher, has raised Emma and her little sister to appreciate the Armed Forces.

Despite her busy schedule, Emma maintains her grades and is consistently on the honor roll. She plays in symphonic and orchestral band, and talks about someday being a music teacher. At Emma's recent middle school graduation, she received certificates of appreciation from the Marine Corps and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

Emma got another present for graduation, a brand new silver trumpet. In the family living room, Emma tried to decide what song she should play to test it out for the first time.

"She stood up straight," her mom said, "held her trumpet straight and she played taps."