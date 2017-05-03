When spring arrives, there are lots of fun options

As May flowers arrive (any day now), there are plenty of activities for adults to get outside and enjoy the weather.

The Kankakee, Iroquois, Will and Grundy county areas are saturated with parks, trails, waterways and sports complexes.

For self-guided hikes, runs or walks and, sometimes, bike rides, check out anywhere from the Kankakee River and Channahon state parks, to the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and the Momence Wetlands Nature Preserve, or the dozens of park district lands and nature preserves that speckle the area in between.

Guided experiences can be found at Midewin, including ranger hikes to the bison pasture every weekend from 11 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, except May 6. Check out more events <a href="http://www.fs.usda.gov/midewin">fs.usda.gov/midewin</a>.

Reed's Canoe Trips holds three different trail and rental options, with trips ranging from two to six hours along the Kankakee River, <a href="http://reedscanoetrips.com">reedscanoetrips.com</a>.

Some parks boast extra features such as the Bourbonnais Riverfront Park's Frisbee golf course, the Manteno Legacy Park's Rollerblade rink and the Kankakee Bird Park's fishing quarry.

Experienced fisherman flock to the waterways in the area, but for a first-timer, check out the free, equipment-provided, Try It! Fishing Day planned for all ages on May 20 at the Monee Reservoir. Located just south of Pauling Road on Illinois Route 50, the visitor center also offers canoe and kayak rentals for the adjacent lake from May 1-Sept. 30.

Golf at one of the areas many courses, including the Manteno Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing on May 19. Registration for the tournament is individual $115 or $400 for a foursome. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon shotgun start.

The Kankakee Valley Park District will once again host summer slow-pitch softball at the River Road Park beginning May 30. The deadline to sign up for Monday or Thursday coed and Tuesday or Wednesday men's league is May 15. Individuals can join a free agent list by calling 815-939-1311 or emailing mwoodard@kvpd.com.

Diamond Point Park in Bourbonnais, which also hosts Monday men's and Tuesday church slow-pitch softball leagues beginning May 22, features a coed sand volleyball league beginning June 5.

In times of unpredictable weather, indoor sports still can be found through River Valley Athletics, which hosts coed leagues at Legends Sportsplex in Bourbonnais.

The third session of Tuesday adult volleyball begins May 16, and the fourth session of adult soccer begins May 15, both with a May 10 sign-up deadline. Check out River Valley Athletics' Facebook page for open gym and turf times each week at Legends.

Some upcoming events offer a more leisurely experience of the outdoors.

Downtown Wilmington's Water Street Market, a monthly flea market held on the first Saturday of each month, continues May 6 along Water Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Community Arts Council will holds its Art Walk on May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring a walk through the Kankakee Riverview Historic District with stops at various locations to view exhibiting artists.

For a musical take on enjoying the outdoors, the Godley Park District's continues its Circle Jam, a gathering held on the second Saturday of each month, on May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m., at 500 S. Kankakee St., Godley.