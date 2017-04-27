Camp Shaw open house Sunday

Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See, on Rock Creek adjacent to Kankakee River State Park, will conduct an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, offering tours of the grounds to see how beautiful the camp is in the spring.

Established in 1956 by the northern Illinois 4-H organization, the camp doesn't require 4-H membership for participation, but is open to youngsters, families and groups not affiliated with 4-H. It is located on County Road 6000W, off Illinois Route 102 between the state park main entrance and Warner Bridge Road.

Come out, rain or shine, and learn about five sleep-over youth camps from three to seven days that are available in June and July.

One week will be Science & Tech Camp where campers learn to build Arduino and Lego Mindstorm Robots.

Try Camp is a shorter two-night, three-day stay for younger campers with the option to extend the stay for two more nights. Save $50 by taking advantage of early bird registration, which ends this Sunday.

Campers ages 8 through 16 are supervised by a carefully screened and caring staff of young adults who have received extensive training to provide interesting, safe, educational and fun activities, including archery, birds and garden, crafts, nature, recreation, zip lining, tree climbing, swimming pool and creek.

Campers enjoy campfires, skits, s'mores, songs, hikes and team games.

A Counselor-In-Training program also is available for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Summer camp gives campers more than entertainment for a few days. Camp Shaw's "learning by doing" approach translates into providing decision-making experiences, helps develop a greater sense of independence, responsibility and self-confidence and instills a greater appreciation for nature and the environment.

Camp Shaw has employed this same time-tested philosophy for more than 70 summers and three generations of northern Illinois campers. 4-H membership is not required, but 4-H members are eligible for a $20 discount. Sibling discounts also are available.

Family Camp will be Aug. 18-20. Enjoy quality time with the whole family in a beautiful natural setting. Cabin, meals and program activities are all included.

Camp Shaw also is available for groups and organizations interested in renting the grounds and facilities throughout the year.