What police want you to know about distracted driving

Stories about texting and driving seem to make headlines every week, whether in the form of campaigns such as AT&T's popular "It Can Wait" or tragedies such as the recent Texas car crash that killed 13 members of a church choir.

This Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week, April 24-28, law enforcement officials want residents to remember distracted driving involves more than just smartphones.

"It doesn't have to be cellphones," Bradley Police Chief Michael Johnston said. "It can be any distraction, whether that's kids, carrying on a conversation in the car or eating. When we think distracted driving, it's not just someone texting on their phone. It comes in many varieties."

It can be difficult for law enforcement to hold distracted drivers responsible.

"What we face is that we drive marked squad cars, so when the violators see the squad car they put the phone down and pick it back up when we pass them," Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief David Anderson said. "We usually give them a warning or a citation, but it's an attempt to save their lives or someone else's. That's what we really want to do. It's not about generating tickets, it's about explaining to them what they're doing and how dangerous it is."

In 2015 alone, 3,477 people were killed and another 391,000 injured in auto accidents involving a distracted driver. Experts divide distracted driving into three categories: manual (reaching for things while driving), visual (taking your eyes off the road) and cognitive (failing to keep your focus on the road). Texting and driving can fall into all three categories.

The Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office takes distracted driving seriously, often requiring offenders to attend driver improvement courses.

"It's considered on a case by cases basis," said Assistant States Attorney Valerie Gunderson, who supervises the office's traffic division. "We need evidence, having the officer observe someone texting or someone talking on their cellphone. Sometimes, our local police departments do patrols where they're specifically looking for people texting or talking on their cellphones."

Similar to many states, Illinois prohibits adult drivers from using anything but hands-free devices, but that doesn't stop us from texting and driving. According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, 3.8 percent of Americans use handheld cellphones on the road, a nine-year low, but still unacceptably high.

"We consider it a serious offense," Gunderson said. "People need to pay attention to the law and know what the law is in this situation. A lot of people say 'can I check my phone if I'm stopped at a red light?' and the answer is no. Unless your car is in park, you shouldn't be texting or Facebooking or Snapchatting."