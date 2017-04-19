Proposed ordinance opens door to concerns about county's animal control

Emotions ran high at Tuesday's meeting of the Kankakee County Board's Community Services Committee as animal rights activists and county officials clashed over a proposed animal control ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would have applied fees and inspection standards to multi-pet households. These kinds of ordinances aren't uncommon across the state, but concerned citizens came to speak out against the specific proposal, which they say violates a person's protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

"When I reviewed that ordinance with Chairman (Andy) Wheeler, one of the first things that stuck out was the Fourth Amendment concern. In order to own X number of pets and to have that permit, you basically have to concede your right to privacy in your home, meaning that you're subject to search at any moment," said State's Attorney Jim Rowe. "That has to give you pause. That has to give you concern ..."

With the ordinance unlikely to be voted on in the future, detractors and supporters of Kankakee County Animal Control and Adoption Center took the floor to discuss a broken system.

Kankakee animal control primarily serves unincorporated areas, leaving city and municipal incidents to local law enforcement. On busy days, this means citizens can be shuffled back and forth between agencies, looking for someone to help with an animal-related incident.

Animal control Administrative Director Julie Boudreau has met with city and village governments over the years but only secured an agreement with the Village of Buckingham.

"I said years and years ago when Mayor Green was here, I couldn't save him money, but I could save him a headache," she said. "People are just frustrated because they want help. They want to pick up the phone and get service. Instead they get this round robin of call this person, call that person, and our office usually takes the brunt of the anger and frustration."

Boudreau's critics are more specific. "The shelters and animal rescues are skeptical and view everything animal control does as adversarial," said Dianne Arp, a former member of the Community Animal Protection Association who first saw tensions between rescue groups and animal control when she came to Kankakee in 2015 to help investigate <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/alleged-puppy-mill-in-st-anne-raided-dogs-taken-from/article_144fcb56-56f5-5b7e-b860-89bb0567de4d.html">Adrian's Puppy Paradise</a>.

During her experience in the field, Arp said she's never come across a situations like Kankakee's. Arp acknowledged that things are poorly organized, and that any animal control agency divorced from a police department might struggle to meet community needs. She also claims animal control intimidates local rescue agencies, making it difficult to form relationships.

Wheeler called Tuesday's meeting "the start of something" and encouraged the animal rescuers in the crowd to form an advisory panel to guide the community on issues on the multiple-pet ordinance.

"They're waiting for the county board, animal control, and the community to let them have a seat at the table and use their extensive knowledge of animal welfare," said Michael Pammer, speaking on behalf of his fellow members of the Kankakee County Animal Welfare Coalition.

"Ideally in the future it would be great if things could happen so at the front end we compose and present a product that makes everyone happy," he later added.

After the meeting's official end, members of the coalition stayed to debate with Boudreau, filled with ideas and accusations.

"We don't all play well in the sandbox together," Boudreau said. "That's something we have to work on."