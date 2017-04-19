Kankakee school board pleased with superintendent's performance

The Kankakee School District 111 board on Tuesday gave Superintendent Genevra Walters a new five-year contract that essentially extends her stay with the district an extra year.

Walters will earn $207,950 next school year, which is a 2.5 percent increase over her salary from this year. The new contract, which runs through June 2022, includes annual raises between 2 and 6 percent. Those raises fall in line with the raises teachers will receive.

A year ago, the board gave Walters a five-year, performance-based contract that centered around improving Kankakee High School's graduation rate. At the time, the high school's graduation rate was 69 percent. It increased to 73 percent last year.

Though Walters had four years left on her <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-school-superintendent-gets--year-contract-max-under-state/article_bb50c1d8-da1c-51c6-9166-779fd0b3126c.html">previous contract</a>, the board thought her performance deserved an extra year to stabilize the district. Walters' new contract is the same as her previous contract. So, the district essentially extended her for one more year.

"We are happy with her performance," said Karen Johnston, president of the school board. "The average span for a superintendent is 2.5 years. You need at least 10 to 12 years to see a major impact. We like the direction she is taking the district."

Walters has been busy since she <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-s-new-superintendent-lives-believes-in-community/article_9c296b3e-878e-599b-b6fc-bc24e1d5ef23.html">took over as superintendent in 2014</a>. Last school year, the district <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-school-district-s-financial-woes-didn-t-come-to/article_413f9a7c-0125-501a-90cc-43c5731a13c6.html">cut its way out of a $3.5 million financial crisis</a> — mostly by switching to grade centers, changing insurance companies and closing Aroma Park Primary School.

Right now, the district is planning how to <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-school-district-gets-peek-at-possible-new-projects/article_205285fe-02b0-5b50-8386-2cb0ba8b51fb.html">modernize the high school</a> through a <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-school-district-mulls-how-to-use-m/article_334d6663-e3e8-5e81-aef0-a122d81ed256.html">$30 million federal construction loan program</a> and <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-schools-set-sights-on-academy-model/article_bab49e80-83b8-582c-9456-81f5573ea5d5.html">implementing an academy model</a>. The high school also was recently announced as one of 12 Illinois schools that will participate in a <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/an-education-evolution-at-kankakee-high/article_57da8761-1f0a-509c-a394-5cfa370a8014.html">pilot program for competency-based graduation</a>.

On May 2, the board will swear in its two new members, Mary Archie and Darrell Williams, who were selected during the <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/new-faces-on-kankakee-school-board/article_067d656d-57f3-52bc-ba53-e8322ff84cff.html">April 4 municipal election</a>.