Epstein gives farewell remarks at council meeting

Noting that the May 1 Kankakee City Council meeting will be about incoming Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, outgoing Mayor Nina Epstein gave her formal departing remarks to the council at the conclusion of Monday's meeting.

Wells-Armstrong, a 5th Ward Democratic alderwoman since May 2015, will be sworn into office in two weeks as a result of her April 4 municipal election victory over Republican Epstein and independent Jim Stokes in the three-way mayoral race.

Epstein, 69, a Republican, has served a pair of four-year terms after serving eight years as a 6th Ward alderwoman.

"The time has gone by quickly. It has been an experience I will never forget," she said.

She noted each day brought new challenges, new issues to face and most importantly residents who needed help in a variety of ways.

"We have made improvements to the quality of life in our community, added new development, brought new residents into the city and kept the city financially sound," she said.

She thanked department leaders for their years of service and dedication. She also thanked the elected council members and City Clerk Angelita Dumas for their commitment.

"My hope is that you will continue to be vigilant with regards to finances and continue the high standards we have implemented for our many departments especially for our police department through the CALEA accreditation process," she said.

"Although we have made great progress in the city, there is still much much that needs to be done. I offer sincere congratulations to Mayor-elect Wells-Armstrong. I wish her the best of luck as she begins the daunting task of running this city we all call home."

Epstein said she was left a strong foundation by 16-year Mayor Donald Green. She said she is leaving the city better than she found it. "I wish the same for the incoming administration.

"It has been an honor to serve all of you these past eight years. I will miss the people I worked with each and every day, but I do look forward to spending more time with my family and certainly less stress."

At the May 1 council meeting, the council will complete any old business under Epstein and the meeting will be concluded. Then Wells-Armstrong will be sworn into office as well as the new council members and a second meeting will be opened under the new mayor.