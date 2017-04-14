Benoit officially named airport manager

Although an extensive search had been discussed, those plans were dropped quickly and the board of directors for the <strong>Greater Kankakee Airport</strong> decided to remove the "interim" tag from manager <strong>Jeff Benoit</strong>.

Benoit, 42, of <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> and a 1992 graduate of <strong>Bishop McNamara Catholic High School</strong>, recently was named airport manager, confirmed board chairman <strong>Steve Wilder</strong>.

Benoit, hired late last year, signed a one-year contract. He has a first-year salary of $50,000. His one-year contract expires in mid-June.

"As it turned out, we didn't look at anyone," Wilder said. "He was doing a great job. He's a local guy, a pilot and business owner. We decided why spend money on a search? We have the guy we need right here."

Benoit replaced former airport manager <strong>Victoria Ruble</strong> in May 2016. She managed the airport for just less than three years.

The two-runway airport in south Kankakee has 107 hangers, 86 of which are rented.

Benoit described the airport's facility as awesome and said its chief problem is its underuse.

"Not enough people know about it. Not enough people out there talk about it. It's kind of hidden and the question is 'How do we get this word out there?'" he said.

Benoit said the new nearly 183,000-square-foot <strong>Army Aviation Support Facility</strong> and <strong>Illinois National Guard Readiness Center</strong> developed immediately west of the airport only will bring it needed exposure. The facility is expected to be open by late 2017.

Benoit said he believes the support facility could spearhead business expansion in south Kankakee.

"I'm not saying it will happen in one or two years, but perhaps in five to 10 years. I believe all it would take is for one company to see the potential this area offers and make an investment. Others will follow," he said.

Asked what type of investment he sees for himself at the airport, Benoit wants this to be a long-term arrangement.

"The board has been great to me. If I'm here 20 years from now, I would be happy with that."

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

<strong>Bombshell Bar & Grill</strong>, 110 Meadowview Center, recently opened in one of Kankakee's long-standing restaurant locations.

The hamburger, sandwich and tortas restaurant is being operated by <strong>Ramon</strong> and <strong>Katlyn Diaz,</strong> of <strong>Bradley</strong>. The couple also operates <strong>La Villetta at the Elks</strong> and have been in local restaurant business for the past 20 years.

Bombshell opened March 20.

The location is owned by Kankakee businessman <strong>Rick Jones</strong>.

Katlyn said Jones called them in December to see if the couple had interest in running a restaurant at the location. She said they didn't have to think too long about the opportunity.

"We think it's a great spot," she said.

The business will be open from 11 to 2 a.m. daily. The kitchen will be open from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday.

The restaurant and bar will have a staff of about 25.

The location originally was known at the <strong>Little Corporal Restaurant</strong>. Following that long-running business, it became known as <strong>America's Bistro</strong> for several more years. Following the America's Bistro tenure, it has been known as the location for several establishments, most recently Dale's Pizza.

Katlyn said the restaurant will feature burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings and tortas [Hispanic-type sandwich], as well as a wide variety of appetizers.

The location also has been approved by the <strong>Illinois Gaming Authority</strong> for five video poker terminals. Those have not yet been installed.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

While the Kankakee <strong>Ultra Foods</strong> grocery store recently completed an extensive renovation of its store in the <strong>Shoppes at Meadowview</strong>, the news at five other stores owned by the <strong>Highland, Ind.-</strong>based company is far less positive.

<strong>Strack & Van Til</strong> recently announced it will be cutting more than 400 positions as it closes a Strack & Van Til in <strong>Chicago</strong> and <strong>Merrillville, Ind.</strong>, and three Ultra Foods locations. The closing Ultra Foods are in <strong>Downers Grove</strong>, <strong>Lombard</strong> and <strong>Chicago</strong>. The stores will close April 30.

In a published report, <strong>Jeff Strack</strong>, Strack & Van Til's CEO, said the grocery industry is going through its worst period since the 1960s.

He said the company is eliminating anything that is pulling the business down financially.

"The grocery sector across the country, not just Strack & Van Til and Ultra Foods, is fighting for market share, which is a strain on profitability," he said.