Entries sought for Bradley Loyalty Day Parade

The annual Loyalty Day Parade is set for April 30 in Bradley, and the deadline to place an entry in the event is next Tuesday.

The parade is sponsored by the Bourbonnais Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9961 and its auxiliary. Other participating organizations include Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253 and its auxiliary, Manteno American Legion Post 755, Bradley American Legion Post 766 and its auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS and the Bradley Lions Club.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and progress along Broadway Street, which will be closed to traffic during that period. The parade will begin at Washington Avenue and end at Kennedy Drive.

For more information or to place an entry in the parade, email debbiemgard@yahoo.com.