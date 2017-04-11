Spring film series begins Wednesday, but 'E.T.' already a sellout

It's time once again for the Spring Film Series presented by the Daily Journal and Classic Cinemas Paramount Theatre in Kankakee.

The series consists of three popular films. All will begin at 7 p.m. and begins Wednesday with "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" Subscribers of the Daily Journal can claim up to four passes. However, all passes for "E.T." have been claimed, and none remain available.

The other two movies included in the series are "Dirty Dancing,'' which will be shown on May 10, and "Wayne's World,'' which will be shown on June 14.

"E.T.'' was directed by Steven Spielberg, and it comes from a concept based on an imaginary friend Spielberg created after his parents' divorce in 1960, "E.T." held an 11-year record for the highest-grossing film of all time. Celebrating its 35th year anniversary, "E.T." is a timeless story about friendship between a boy named Elliot and an extraterrestrial who is stranded on Earth.

"Dirty Dancing" is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It is a coming-of-age romance starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Grey's character, Frances "Baby" Houseman, falls for camp dance instructor, Johnny Castle, played by Swayze. A remake is set to premiere May 24 on ABC-TV.

"Wayne's World" is a 1992 cult classic adapted from a "Saturday Night Live'' sketch. "Wayne's World" stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne and Garth, two slacker friends who co-host a public access television show from Wayne's basement.

All three films will be shown in the newly renovated Paramount auditorium with 300 reclining seats. Tickets for "Dirty Dancing'' and "Wayne's World'' will be offered beginning two weeks before each show and last until all are taken. Subscribers can pick up tickets at the Daily Journal's Northfield Square mall office or at the Kankakee office. Check for more information in upcoming editions of the newspaper.