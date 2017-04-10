US Rep. Kelly opposes GLBT railway plan

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said in a recent letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that she opposes the proposed Great Lakes Basin Transportation rail line that would cut through 41 miles of Kankakee County.

"Investments in rail cannot come at the expense of viable, productive, farm land. Otherwise, there will be fewer products to fill the freight cars." wrote Kelly, a Democrat from Matteson who represents Illinois' 2nd Congressional District. The district includes all of Kankakee County and part of Will County in its boundaries.

"While the stated goal of reducing rail congestion in Chicago is laudable, bottleneck reduction should not come at the expense of reduction in crop production. A mutually beneficial balance must be reached. I fear the current GLBT rail line proposal fails to reach the appropriate balance."

GLBT's proposed 270-mile railway would cut through 11 counties in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. In Kankakee County, it would run through 1,000 acres in Grant Park and Manteno. A proposed railport between the two villages would consume another 14,720 acres, making it the largest railport in the world.

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau, which also opposes the GLBT plan, said 15,720 acres accounts for 4.6 percent of the county's farmland. If the proposal passes, the bureau estimates the county will lose $68.9 million annually through crop production.

In early March, the Surface Transportation Board's Office of Environmental Analysis <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/as-deadline-nears-railroad-opponents-stand-guard/article_72f9d9e0-aad4-5ce2-b9b6-cb5a31212c96.html">gave GLBT a May 1 deadline</a> to complete its application. If GLBT doesn't meet that deadline, the Surface Transportation Board will remove GLBT's project website and cease all work on its environmental review.