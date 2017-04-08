Documentary takes on sexual assault and cyber bullying

"Disgusted," "disappointed," "sad" and "numb" — just a few of the audience responses on Thursday evening at Feed Arts and Cultural Center in Kankakee, during their screening of the powerful documentary "Audrie & Daisy."

The documentary focused on a few recent rape cases that involved both teenagers and the use of social media. Sponsored by Kankakee County Center against Sexual Assault, the event was a part of their Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities.

"Some people may choose not to watch the film, but they should even though it will make them angry," said Kim Cousin, prevention educator at KC-CASA.

Judging from both the reactions of the audience members to the film and the long time spent in discussion after, the film definitely moved the audience.

Audrie, from the movie's title, was a young girl from California who became so distraught after her sexual assault was posted on various social media sites, she killed herself just a week after the attack. She believed her reputation was ruined and there was nothing she could do to change it.

Daisy, also from the movie's title, is a young girl from Missouri who also was sexually assaulted. The film chronicled both her court case and her life after the assault. The movie shed light on the fact the old saying "boys will be boys" is alive and well.

"Social media is a vicious place for all victims, but especially for sexual assault victims, and especially for teens," said Deanna Carlson-Webb, attorney at law and former KC-CASA board president.

After the screening, a panel took questions from the audience on the topic, including Carlson-Webb; Jim Rowe, Kankakee County state's attorney; Alan Swinford, incoming chief of police for Manteno; Maria Valarezo, clinical coordinator at KC-CASA; Deb Tamez, social worker for Kankakee School District 111; and Samantha Rocknowski, African-American history and government teacher at Kankakee High School.

One of the strongest messages: Social media is often part of the violation, and it adds another level of revictimization that a survivor has to deal with.

"Conversations with victims about social media have to be had today because it has become such a part of our lives," Carlson-Webb said. "The anonymity allowed through social media encourages a viciousness that is absent when talking to someone face-to-face."

"Once a picture is out there, it is almost impossible to get rid of," Swinford added.

If a sexual assault victim previously was bullied, "then this just adds more layers that the victim has to work through during recovery," Valarezo said.

However, there were reasons to be encouraged. The documentary ended with a focus on a group of sexual assault survivors — including Daisy — who were making their stories heard in order to help others. Some audience members said they felt empowered and hopeful toward the end of the film.

What can be done to help prevent sexual assault from happening?

"Officers here have all been trained by KC-CASA, and they take all sexual assault cases and sexual assault victims seriously," Rowe said.

And parents should be open to talking about these topics, too.

"Parents need to be the example," Rocknowski said. "If you expect your kids to be honest, you need to be honest, so that they feel comfortable coming to you."

"Don't wait for there to be an issue. Talk to your kids about sex, objectification and respect at age-appropriate levels," Valarezo added.

Said Cousin: "We have got to stop being bystanders. We need to stand up when we see something happening and become upstanders."