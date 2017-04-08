$5M bond for accused killer in Pembroke murder

A judge set bond at $5 million for Willie E. Nichols Jr., who is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, 63-year-old Clarence Riley, during an argument in a Pembroke Township home on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Nichols appeared before Judge Clark Erickson on Thursday. Nichols was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to 60 years and faces additional years because a gun was used.

Erickson said the higher than normal bond was set because of Nichols awaiting trial for sexually assaulting and impregnating an underage relative in 2013. Prosecutors are asking Nichols' $150,000 bond for that case, which is scheduled for trial May 8, be revoked.

Bond for most accused murder suspects in Kankakee County is normally between $1 million and $2 million.

Prosecutor Ericka Hamer said they will file a motion for no bond to be set. Nichols will be arraigned May 8.

Nichols allegedly confessed to Kankakee County Sheriff's investigators.

Nichols' mother, Mary Riley, was in another room and heard the gunshots. She told investigators Clarence Riley stumbled into the room and she called 911 at 6:53 a.m.

Investigators found Nichols 2 1/2 hours after the shooting in a vehicle about a mile from the home.

He held police at bay for another 90 minutes before surrendering. They recovered the .40 caliber handgun believed to be the murder weapon.