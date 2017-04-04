Early voting close to projections

Early voting projections remained on target for both Kankakee and Iroquois counties for today's municipal elections.

Introduced more than 10 years ago, early voting gives voters a chance to cast their ballots within 40 days of Election Day.

"We're about where we usually are for an election," Kankakee County Clerk Bruce Clark said on Monday afternoon as early voting was wrapping up. Clark said the county had received more than 1,600 early voting ballots.

"It was a good turnout today and Friday," he said. "It's a robust turnout."

Iroquois County had received 361 early voting ballots, said Clerk Lisa Fancher. "It was around 400 the last time, so I don't think we're too far off from our last consolidated voting. There's a consolidated election every odd year, and the last one was in 2015. It really, really started slow [this year], but it picked up. That's not a lot. It's a little under average I would say."

Kankakee County has numerous mayoral races, including a closely-contested race in Bradley and spirited races in both Bourbonnais and Kankakee. In addition, there are mayoral elections in Grant Park, Momence and Aroma Park, as well as the county sales tax referendum and several contested trustee and board races.

Clark urges voters who haven't cast a ballot yet to check out the clerk's office website at kankakeecountyclerk.com to find a sample ballot for their respective community.

"On the home page there's a tab for a sample ballot," he said. "Follow the prompts and you can see your ballot. That's really important. The voter information guide is available there, too."

In Iroquois County there are four candidates for mayor of Watseka.

"I wouldn't call it a lot, but we have seven villages that have mayoral races and quite a few road commissioners as far as townships go, one of two alderman races and a few things here or there," Fancher said. "Those are usually the big ones."