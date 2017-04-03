Possible murder-suicide in Braidwood

Two brothers were found dead inside a Braidwood home on Sunday night in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

According to Braidwood police, 25-year-old James A. Benson, who lived at the home in the 200 block of Park View Lane, and 35-year-old Joseph O. Burgess, of Bourbonnais, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both appeared to have been shot once, according to investigators.

Chief Nick Ficarello said the brothers had been quarreling before the shooting sometime before police responded to a 911 call at 9:14 p.m.

Ficarello said they are awaiting autopsy results, but said police are considering murder-suicide. He did not go into any more detail.

The mother was at home at the time, but not where the shooting occurred, Ficarello said.

Ficarello said police had been called to the house for a previous fight between the brothers in the past several years.

<em>Editor's note: A press release issued Monday morning by Braidwood police misidentified Joseph O. Burgess.</em>