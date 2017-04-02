Blue Kids and Pinwheels to be seen across the county this month

Last year in Illinois, 110,098 cases of child abuse were reported.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and in recognition, Blue Silhouettes of children will be displayed across Kankakee County to represent children who have suffered from child abuse and neglect.

The "Blue Kids" are displayed by Child Network, a member of the 21st Judicial Circuit Family Violence Council, Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Committee.

Child Network is a nonprofit agency in Kankakee County working to improve the response to sexual and physical against children and to advocate for the best interest of those children in the court system.

"It's an awareness campaign. We want to draw attention to child abuse. The Blue Silhouettes are a symbol to the community that child abuse is an ongoing issue," said Laura Corbett, Program Assistant for Child Network.

Pinwheel Gardens will be popping up near the "Children's Memorial" at the intersection of South Main Street and Illinois Route 102 in Bourbonnais. Another garden will appear at the northwest corner of Dixie Highway and West River Street near the Bill Gilbert Memorial Clock in MacDonald Park in Momence.

The pinwheels are uplifting symbol of the bright future that all children deserve. They're also a centerpiece of a growing movement across the nation committed to stopping child abuse before it starts.

If you'd like to volunteer with Child Network, you can call their office at 815-936-7372.