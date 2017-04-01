MMA ties that bind

A few days after promoting his upcoming fight against Wanderlei Silva in New York City, Bellator MMA fighter Chael Sonnen took the stage Thursday night with his friend and Kankakee County native, Joel Suprenant, to livestream their popular podcast and film a pilot for a potential TV show.

The show kicked off with a stint of comedy that touched on the origins of "You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen." To make a long story short, it all started when Suprenant asked Sonnen, his neighbor, to give him a ride to federal prison after Suprenant pleaded guilty to bank fraud in Oregon.

By that time, Sonnen and Suprenant were familiar with each other. After all, Suprenant allowed Sonnen and six-time UFC champion Randy Couture to train in the back of his car dealership nearly two decades ago.

After running their podcast, Sonnen and Suprenant answered questions from the crowd of about 75 people. Afterward, they met and took photos with the audience, including a man who flew in from Canton, Ohio, with his infant child.

After the show, Sonnen and Suprenant sat down with the Daily Journal to discuss their trip to Kankakee and the fighting world. Here's what he had to say:

<strong>DJ: Chael, just a few days ago, you were in New York City to promote your upcoming fight against Wanderlie Silva at Bellator 180. What was it like coming to Kankakee tonight?</strong>

<strong>CS:</strong> Everyone was really nice, and the show was a lot of fun. As you said, I was just in New York. We came to Kankakee, which may surprise some people. We had a great reception, and we had a lot of people asking us questions from podcasts that we had done months ago, which was a tremendous compliment. Kankakee was cool.

<strong>DJ: Joel, you were a 1985 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. What was it like coming home to do the show?</strong>

<strong>JS:</strong> Truthfully, it was really cool because the same friends I had when I left, I had tonight. They ran around trying to sell tickets, doing everything they could to support the event. You have visions of packing this place and feeling like the champion of the world. I would rather have all my friends here than them not be here and the show be a super success.

<strong>DJ: With Genesis Martial Arts and Fitness opening in Bradley a year ago, mixed martial arts seems to be becoming more of a recreational sport. What has it been like watching MMA grow over the years?</strong>

<strong>CS:</strong> I remember becoming a fan from the very beginning back in 1993. It really wasn't going anywhere back then. It was a small sport with a small following. People didn't even know what MMA meant. I was doing it, and that term didn't even exist. Then, it caught on and got legalized in all 50 states. It has just become so popular.

<strong>JS:</strong> It's just amazing to see a gym out here. When we rolled the mats out 17 years ago in the back of a car dealership, there were five places to train in the whole country. Here, you have Genesis, where they offer everything for $50. It's about $140 everywhere else. Then you have a guy like [Genesis owner] Doug Keast. He has a full-time job, and MMA is his passion. That's really cool.

<strong>DJ: You two have put together a popular podcast. What was the driving force behind all this?</strong>

<strong>CS:</strong> I was in the podcast game for a while, and Joel came on. There was something compelling about him. Joel and his face are a character. He was my neighbor for years and called me one day, asking if I could give him a ride, and I ended up dropping him off at a federal prison.

He's just an interesting guy. I have to encourage him to be himself all the time. ... The guy has nine lives. The rules seldomly apply to him. He's a man who has gone through life with limited responsibilities and overwhelming amounts of success.

<strong>DJ: Joel, you went from a ride to prison to doing a podcast together. What was that like?</strong>

<strong>JS:</strong> Life itself just brought me all over the place. I ended up being in a unique position owning a car dealership where fighting started happening. The legends of the legends came out of the back of my car dealership. Two guys stood by me throughout all my ups and downs: Chael Sonnen and Randy Couture.

In a lot of ways, it fell out of the sky for me. I don't know where it's going to end up to be in this position, whether I'm in my hometown or Las Vegas or Ariel Helwani talking about me. It's a little weird. Chael has freed me up to be myself. If there's a market for a lunatic, which there is, we're going to find it. ... It's a lot of fun hanging out with my best friend and talking about fighting, which I love. People enjoy it. When you have someone come all the way from Ohio to see this, it blows my mind.

<strong>DJ: Chael, after years of doing podcasts and analyzing fights, w</strong><strong>hat was it like filming for a possible TV show in Kankakee?</strong>

<strong>CS:</strong> It was very natural. How it comes out is how it comes out. It's kind of like a fight. You bring your skills, and you just hope they are good enough to get the job done. That's just life in general. You go out there, do the best you can and live with the result. I thought we had a great show. We'll see what happens.