30-year Lincoln impersonator to visit Kankakee

Growing up in Freeport, Ill., George Buss couldn't avoid Abraham Lincoln even if he wanted to. The small town was the site of the second Lincoln-Douglas debate, one of seven between Lincoln and his opponent Stephen Douglas.

As he got older, Buss realized he bore more than a passing resemblance to our 16th president. He began a 30-year career as a Lincoln impersonator (he says interpreter), a job that took him across the country as he performed at locations such as Ford's Theater and the Gettysburg National Military Park.

Ahead of his Saturday performance at the annual Lincoln Dinner hosted by the Kankakee County Republicans, Buss sat down with the Daily Journal to discuss his career and Lincoln's legacy.

<strong>What kind of training goes into becoming an interpreter?</strong>

Most of the publications that have come out in the last 30 years I've been able to read, but then I've also gone back to the primary source documents from the time. It gives you an understanding of what was happening that time period. It's not just Lincoln, it's his contemporaries. What is Douglas saying in the 1850s that then prompts Lincoln to say what he does? It's not just Lincoln, it's his time and the influence of others on his thoughts and his writings.

<strong>What's the most common request you get from people?</strong>

I would say what I've seen over time and geography has been the Gettysburg Address, but it also depends on what's going on in popular culture. During the last inaugural season, there was a call for Lincoln's first inauguration speech and that was tied to it. For the 150th anniversary of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, they wanted to hear a lot of the "house divided," and that was very significant in Lincoln's work.

<strong>If I only have time to read one book and watch one movie about Lincoln, which should I pick?</strong>

The movie would be "Lincoln" with Daniel Day Lewis. He captures the Lincoln of the prairie. So many folks grew up with Raymond Massy's [portrayal of Lincoln in the film "Abe Lincoln in Illinois"] and they're thinking of Lincoln with this polished voice and this baritone, but I think Lewis was very accurate with his interpretation of the Lincoln from Illinois. It gave me pride as a native of Illinois to see that.

The book I thought really resonated isn't a complete biography, but it's "Lincoln President-Elect" by Harold Holzer. Folks think he was elected, he became president, we went to war. It's so much deeper. Holzer was very intentional about trying to pull out the day-to-day of Lincoln's experience at that time when he had no political currency and every political responsibility.

<strong>What's something people might be surprised to learn about Lincoln?</strong>

The relationship between Lincoln and Douglas. We tend to believe they were gladiators in this political arena, but in actuality they were very close personally and the political part was an additional piece. The whole Douglas story is unknown to the general public and is really worth a second look.

<strong>You've spent so much time learning about Lincoln. What's your relationship to him? What do you think about him?</strong>

Lincoln, like all political leaders, is flawed. He even recognized that, so it speaks to us as Americans but it even speaks to other folks. I talked to some Ukrainians in Springfield, and they learned the Gettysburg Address as a work of literature, not a work of history. They said, "we understand you, as Americans, like your leaders flawed," and I think that's what it is, to recognize the accomplishments but to understand it was part of a human being doing the best he could with what he had. It's not a man who rose to say "I'm about to deliver the greatest oration ever heard by the ears of man." His thoughts at Gettysburg was that it was a flat failure.

<strong>What would Lincoln say about today's political environment?</strong>

The political environment today actually mirrors Lincoln's time in politics — a divisive country, at political polls. So, actually, Lincoln wouldn't be surprised at all. I think he would feel welcome in the current political arena. You read the speeches, you see the news accounts of 150 years ago it really hasn't changed. You can change names, you can change the dates of the speeches, but the political tone and feeling is really unchanged.

<strong>Here's a fun last question. Besides Lincoln, which U.S. president, living or dead, would you most like to get a drink with?</strong>

Actually, I was able to have a conversation with George W. Bush at the White House and he was so personable in that one-on-one that, at that time, I wished every American could have had that opportunity to have an extended conversation with the president in the executive mansion. Actually, for the most part, we talked about my oldest son. It was two fathers talking about one of the father's sons and I marvel at that.