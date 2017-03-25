Fundraiser for sister, brother in Herscher

Hailey and Michael Hartman, 11 and 8 years old, have a happy and smiling disposition despite their condition.

Hailey and Michael were both diagnosed with Aicardi-Goutieres syndrome in late November 2013. AGS is a rare, early onset childhood inflammatory disorder typically affecting the brain and the skin, and it's very similar to cerebral palsy.

There's no cure for this genetic disorder, but prescription drugs and therapy can be utilized to manage the seizures that are included with Aicardi-Goutieres syndrome. Almost all children who are diagnosed with AGS have mild to severe intellectual and physical impairment.

Hailey and Michael's mom Jennifer Hartman passed away suddenly in December 2013, shortly after her children's diagnosis, leaving their grandparents, John and Cheryl Hartman, as the caretakers and guardians.

It wasn't until Sheri Elzinga, a family friend and teachers' aide at Herscher Intermediate School, stopped by the Hartman's home and saw for herself that they had a lot on their plate. That's when she got the idea to organize a fundraiser for Hailey and Michael.

"Hailey and Michael's mom was a twin, and that twin passed away at eight days old, now, their other daughter has passed away," Sheri said. "They've gone through a lot in their lives. This fundraiser was organized to make things easier for them."

"After their mom passed, we haven't had a day off. It's been 24/7, but we do it," Cheryl Hartman said. "They're completely dependent on us for feeding, changes and bathing."

Cheryl works and her husband John was let go on a medical termination, but they're still in need of help, especially with supplies that will make things easier when bathing Hailey and Michael.

Being diagnosed with such a rare disease unfortunately means Hailey and Michael won't reach their teen years.

"Michael recently had major hip surgery, so we're trying to make things as comfortable as possible for not only him but Hailey, too," Cheryl said.

Joe Heeg, Jennifer's boyfriend before she passed, still helps with Hailey and Michael by picking them up from school and taking them to doctor appointments all while having a family of his own.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 8, at the Herscher American Legion at 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, from 6 to 10 p.m. Anyone who wants to attend the fundraiser can purchase tickets at Hardware Hank in Herscher (151 S. Main St.), Pub on Main in Herscher (141 S. Main St.), or by calling Sheri Elzinga at 815-953-9269 or Debbie Scanlon at 815-405-1921. The cost is $10.