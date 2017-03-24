Bourbonnais parks going smoke free

About 19 percent of people smoke cigarettes in Kankakee County, and another 27 percent are former smokers who have managed to quit, according to a 2014 survey by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Nationally, 15.1 percent of Americans are smokers.

For park-goers, the decision to quit just got a little easier. The Bourbonnais Township Park District has announced a new ban on smoking and tobacco products on all its properties, including Diamond Point, Perry Farm and Whispering Willows.

"We've been thinking about this for years and we finally decided that we need to do it. We have summer concerts out here. We do a lot with kids, and we think that the needs of not smoking around kids is important," Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Hollice Clark said.

Parks have long worked against smoking. The Illinois Association of Park Districts official policy on smoking reads "these facilities are places where Illinoisans can improve their health, not places where they can become exposed to the health hazards associated with secondhand smoke."

Chicago <a href="http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/chi-chicago-parks-smoking-ban-vote-20140910-story.html">banned smoking</a> in its parks in 2014, six years after the sweeping Smoke Free Illinois law went into place. Smoke Free Illinois banned smoking inside or within 15 feet of any public building but didn't deal with parks. Overall, Illinois has a "A" grade from the <a href="http://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/tobacco/reports-resources/sotc/state-grades/state-rankings/smokefree-air-laws.html?referrer=https://www.google.com/">American Lung Association</a>.

"Tobacco litter across the nation is one of the biggest costs for any park organization or beach to clean up," said Lindsay Wilson, health promotion coordinator for the Kankakee County Health Department. "Then we're also enforcing norms about tobacco use and secondhand smoke."

The new policy also bans electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, part of a growing trend to regulate those devices, which <a href="http://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/e-cigarettes-aren-t-safe-remain-dangerous-children-surgeon-general-n693576">experts say appeal to children and teenagers</a>.

The parks smoking ban is a policy, not a law, but Clark hopes visitors will respect the request.

"Enforcement is going to be the issue," he said. "We're putting up new signs saying we're smoke free. At our concerts we're going to announce that we're smoke free. We're going to address those issues as they come up. Hopefully, people will see the health benefits of not smoking.

"I think it shows people that we do care about the healthy living of our parks, that we need to work diligently to enrich our quality of life."