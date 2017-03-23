Immunization conference to be held at KCC

The Kankakee County Health Department is holding a half-day Childhood Immunization Conference at Kankakee Community College on April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The presenters for this conference will include Jan Daniels, a Regional Immunization Program Specialist from the Illinois Department of Public Health, and Karriann Longtin, a Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from Riverside Medical Center.

The conference is intended for everyone in the health care, school, or social service community who works with school-age children.

"The conference will discuss immunization schedules, any changes that have been made and how important it is to make sure that children and professionals working with children are prepared for the new school year," said Lindsay Wilson, the Health Promotion Coordinator for Kankakee County Health Department.

Attendants will gain knowledge on childhood immunizations, including the requirements for the 2017-18 school year, religious exemptions and how to promote immunizations among children.

The cost to attend the conference is $10, and 2½ continuing education credits will be awarded upon completion for social workers and nurses. Breakfast will be provided.

You can register for this conference by calling 815-802-8207, online at <a href="http://kcc.edu/comejoinus">kcc.edu/comejoinus</a> or in-person at the Kankakee Community College Welcome Center.