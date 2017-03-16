Manteno couple fundraise for new brewery

Blane and Natalie White, of Manteno, are trying to get a new brewery up and running, and so far, they've raised more than 25 percent of their goal of $10,000 on the <a href="https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/steamhollowbrewery/steam-hollow-brewing-co?ref=5ptrcr">fundraising site Kickstarter</a>.

The preliminary plans are for a 10-barrel microbrewery and taproom on Spruce Street on the west side of Manteno. That would make 310 gallons of beer per batch. Blane White is the head brewer.

Blane and Natalie White met in the U.S. Navy and later reconnected.

"We actually served on the same ship, the USS Duluth, and even met once during that time in passing. It wasn't until years later we met again at a pub through mutual friends," Blane said.

Blane and Natalie said they've been working on opening a brewery for the last four years. Recently, Blane won a gold medal at an annual homebrewers competition for his Irish Red, and had the opportunity to brew his recipe and have it on tap at Arrowhead Ales in New Lenox. He has brewed with Arrowhead Ales several times since then.

Blane currently looks to start brewing with an American Pale Ale, Kolsch, and a Tart Raspberry Blonde Ale.

"The moment the kickstarter is finished, assuming we get the 10K, we will be hitting the ground running; we will need to order the equipment immediately since it takes about four to six months to be built, shipped and installed and while we are waiting on the equipment, we will be able to get the licensing finished. We are looking at a October to November opening," Blane said.