Return of the sandhill crane

Concentrations of sandhill cranes again dot the gentle sloping meadows along the waterways of the fallow winter fields in northern Indiana.

Many hundreds of these cranes also can be seen around wet spots of ponding water, socializing and foraging for food in Jasper and Pulaski counties.

The spring migration has begun and the rattling and honking sounds of these travelers echoes today as it must have for thousands of years.

The dramatic chatter draws the eye toward the jumping and bowing birds as their elegant dance reaffirms life partners or attracts new mates.

Throughout time, the crane has had a place in myth and storytelling. Native Americans tell stories emphasizing the slyness of the crane. Others see the cranes as good luck or even a sign of fertility and death as part of the lore.

Market hunting for feathers and flesh nearly wiped them out, along with drainage of the former Grand Marsh of the Kankakee, but 20th century conservation efforts brought them back, including creation of Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, about 60 miles east of Kankakee.

To watch these cranes, with their beaks pointed straight up to the sky or heads and necks bent back or low to the ground, the sudden twisting and twirling bodies and stamping feet with feathers spread out in their dance performance, one sees ballet, martial arts or yoga.

Soon, these birds will continue their trips north, where another brooding season begins, nesting among the cattails and sedges with a clutch of one to three eggs.

In late summer or early fall, the migration, once again, will bring the cranes back to Jasper and Pulaski counties where 25,000 or more will rest. At dawn, they fly out by the thousands to forage for food in and around fields of the region, then return at sunset in spectacular displays.

By early December, they begin heading farther south to more hospitable winter homes as far as the southeast coastal areas. There to winter where they will enjoy food and rest until the days start to grow longer and the spring dance of the sandhill crane calls once more.