Fundraiser for family of man who died of diabetes complications

Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Al Skrobot cheered for the Cubs and idolized Ron Santo. But his affinity for the Hall of Fame third baseman went far beyond the baseball diamond. Similar to Santo, Skrobot battled Type 1 diabetes.

Skrobot's battle ended March 2 when he died at a hospital in Peoria from complications caused by the disease. He was 40 years old and left behind his wife, Jackie, and 4-year-old son, Lucas, who live in Kankakee. In the wake of Skrobot's death, his friends started an online fundraiser to help Jackie and Lucas pay off medical bills, funeral costs and monthly bills. Skrobot did not have life insurance.

"I couldn't believe he was gone," Jackie said with tears, recalling the day of her husband's passing. "There is one side of me that is sad because I am going to miss him, and my son is not going to have a father anymore. At the same time, I am glad he is not suffering anymore. After all the health issues and setbacks over the years, he is at peace now."

Skrobot was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 10 years old. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where he met Jackie and earned a degree in community health. He primarily worked in medical billing.

Because of diabetes, Skrobot had to get a kidney transplant in 2004 and later had to get a pancreas transplant. He and Jackie got married in May 2005. They had Lucas in the summer of 2012.

Despite his medical condition, Skrobot never complained.

"He always tried to deal with it the best he could," Jackie said. "He never wanted people to feel sorry for him. He was like, 'This is something that happened to me, and I have to deal with it. I have to take care of myself. It is what it is.'"

Skrobot had a witty sense of humor full of one-liners and Harry Caray jokes, Jackie said. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, especially when it came to the Cubs. He once met Santo at a Peoria Chiefs game for a juvenile diabetes function, getting the chance to share his story with the former Cubs great.

He also prided himself on lettering in bowling while attending Brother Rice High School.

At home, he often tried to teach Lucas how to shoot hoops, play golf or score goals in hockey. Together, they watched Cubs and Bears games. When the Cubs won the World Series last fall, he taught Lucas the words to 'Go Cubs, Go.' Lucas recited the song constantly.

"He was a very good father to Lucas," Jackie said. "He was always doing something with him. They were very close."

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by visiting <a href="https://www.youcaring.com/fundraiser-769495?fb_action_ids=10210552801551006&fb_action_types=youcaringcom:share">bit.ly/2m7ZEIh</a>.