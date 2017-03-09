5 things to do this weekend

<strong>Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra</strong>

The 2017 Musicians Showcase, 7 p.m. Friday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person with kids 8 and younger free. The entertainment will include solos and ensembles performed by the orchestra musicians.

<strong>High school theater</strong>

"Big Fish," presented by Grant Park High School, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Hamann Center in Grant Park, 421 W. Taylor St. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

"The Wiz," presented by Kankakee High School, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Admission: $7 adults, $5 students with ID.

<strong>Buzz for a cause</strong>

The St. Baldrick's Foundation raises money for kids with cancer. We can't think of a better cause to support. Whether you're braving the shave, or simply donating, visit the Manteno Sportsmen's Club this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

<strong>Cheer on Mac</strong>

Bishop Mac heads into the Final Four for the first time ever. Games on Friday and Saturday will be broadcast on CSN+.