Community Calendar: March 8, 2017

<strong>Thursday, March 9</strong>

Board of Library Trustees Meeting, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave. 4:30 p.m. Discussions on summer reading projects.

Personal Finance Workshops entirely in Spanish, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 6 p.m. March 9, 30, April 6, 20. Learn about money management, credit and owning a home. Free event.

<strong>Friday, March 10</strong>

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. 815-408-1262. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday.

National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, noon lunch, 1 p.m. meeting. Village Grill, 135 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. All welcome. 815-929-3724.

Free Yoga, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. Gentle yoga classes throughout the month of March on Fridays. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Participants asked to bring their own mats.

<strong>Saturday, March 11</strong>

Momence Lions Club annual Pancake Breakfast, Memorial Building of the First United Methodist Church in Momence. 7 to 11 a.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. Scrambled eggs served on request. Split-the-pot drawing. 217-621-3746.

Central Christian Church Ladies Day of Pampering and Wellness, 310 Main St. N.W. (Illinois Route 102), Bourbonnais. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Variety of vendors, refreshments. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.

Lego Building, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 1 p.m. Build with Lego blocks. Blocks provided. Register at 815-939-1696.

Spaghetti dinner to benefit shelter cats, Bourbonnais Muncipal Center, 600 Main St. 779-206-0091. 4 p.m. $10 for spaghetti dinner, carryout available, raffles.

Kendall Gill Player/Parent Basketball Camp with special guest Fighting Illini's Sergio McClain. Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St. 815-348-7522. 9 a.m. $75. Space limited. Register online alllovebasketball.com or facebook.com/thekendallgillgroup.

<strong>Monday, March 13</strong>

Puzzle Swap, Manteno Public Library, 10 S. Walnut St. 815-468-3323. 1 p.m. Meet other puzzle enthusiasts to swap puzzles in this bring-one, take-one event. Limit five jigsaw puzzles per person. Puzzles should be 500 pieces or larger and all pieces must be included.

<strong>Tuesday, March 14</strong>

Author Visit: Dave Baron, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Discussion of his new book, "Pembroke: A Rural, Black Community on the Illinois Dunes." Free event. Copies of book available for purchase.

Spring Fling craft night, grades 7 and up through all ages of adult, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. Help dig into the library's craft closet. Everyone will have a project, just not the same project. Free. All supplies included. Register 815-939-1696.

Read Between the Lines Book Club, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road. 815-933-1727. 10 a.m. Fiction book club for adults; discussion of "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry" by Fredrik Backman. Copies available at the library. Registration not required.

<strong>Wednesday, March 15</strong>

MS Support Group, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. third Wednesday of each month. Call 815-933-8594.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

1001 Bucket List Movies, 11:30 a.m., Peotone Public Library District, 515 N. First St. 708-258-3436.

<strong>Thursday, March 16</strong>

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month.

The Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Call 815-932-0564, or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

Friends of the Manteno library's Plant Night, 7 p.m. Learn and do an easy step-by-step process to create a serenity tabletop garden. $30 per person, all materials included. Proceeds support the Manteno Public Library. Register at 815-468-3323. Location for this event is Darla's Deli, 417 S. Locust St., Manteno. Tickets are sold at the Manteno Public Library.

Retirement Planning: a financial education workshop, 6 p.m., Peotone Public Library District, 515 N. First St. 708-258-3436.

<strong>Thursday, March 16 - Saturday, March 18</strong>

Giant Indoor Yard Sale, Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 815-933-9400. Thursday, March 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Friday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. to noon.

<strong>Friday, March 17</strong>

Free Yoga, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. Gentle yoga classes throughout the month of March on Fridays. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Participants asked to bring their own mats.

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. 815-408-1262. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday.

<strong>Saturday, March 18</strong>

Military Ball, NABVETS Pembroke Chapter 0084 honors its fifth-year anniversary, Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Formal attire. 815-573-8434.

<strong>Monday, March 20</strong>

Bonfield Area Historical Society meeting, Sportsman's Club Building, Bonfield. 815-933-4126. 6 p.m.

<strong>Tuesday, March 21</strong>

Free Job Readiness Workshop, best practices in interviewing techniques along with mock interviews in an interactive workshop, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Drive. 5 p.m. Register to guarantee materials by calling 815-936-0100, ext. 224.

<strong>Wednesday, March 22</strong>

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. 815-936-0120. Second and fourth Wednesday of every month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All veterans are welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering.

Beaverville and Martinton Community Blood Drive, St. Mary's Parish Hall, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville. 2 to 6 p.m. Make an appointment at 815-435-2240 or 815-435-2249. redcrossblood.org.

<strong>Thursday, March 23</strong>

Ramp Assistance Program and free counseling, Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais. 815-936-0100. For those in need of a ramp to safely exit/enter home. No charge for the ramp if qualified. Options also offers counseling to those with disabilities who are older than 60 to help each learn about and receive services and support.

<strong>Friday, March 24</strong>

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. 815-408-1262. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday.

<strong>Saturday, March 25</strong>

Christ Lutheran High School Trivia Night, Buckley. 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. trivia starts. Register a team of eight for $80. Food, prizes. Register at 217-394-2547.