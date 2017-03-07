What to do when tornadoes hit

Two men died and at least a dozen more people were injured last week after a tornado struck Ottawa.

With storm season fast approaching, it's time to get ready for more thunderstorms and even more tornadoes. WGN Meteorologist and 1994 Herscher High School graduate Mike Janssen spoke with the Daily Journal on Tuesday to give locals a refresher.

<strong>So, what should you do during a tornado?</strong>

Get to the lowest level of your home and stay away from windows. Basements and crawl spaces are the best. Bathrooms and closets usually are safe places, if you don't have a basement. Mainly, you want to get to the interior of your home away from windows. Get down and make yourself small.

<strong>What if you live in a mobile home?</strong>

If you live in a mobile home, you already should have a plan in place as to where you can go. Nowhere is safe inside a mobile home. You would be better off getting out and crawling into a ditch for safety.

<strong>What is the best way to track weather during a storm?</strong>

You need to have a NOAA radio at home. They can alert you to tornado warnings, and they are battery-operated in case you lose power. It's also important to not rely on sirens. Tornado sirens are for people who are outdoors. They are not meant to wake you up. Now that we are getting close to severe weather season, you need to keep up with the forecast.

<strong>What is it like tracking and chasing storms for a living?</strong>

It can be exhilarating and exhausting. Last year, we were in Rochelle waiting for storms to erupt at 7 p.m. then we were in Pontiac until 2 a.m. Once I get into a vehicle, I have my phone on with the radar. You're just plotting and screening, and going toward storms from a safe distance.

I was in the studio for the most recent tornado in Ottawa, but you feel like crap when you find out somebody died. It's heartbreaking.

<strong>What inspired you to pursue a career in weather?</strong>

I grew up on a farm, so my father [Dave Janssen] always kept up with the weather. I was always fascinated by the raw power of weather. It doesn't have to be severe. Think about the flooding a couple years ago in Kankakee County. It flooded basements and interrupted tee times at the country club. It's amazing what Mother Nature can do.