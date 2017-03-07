Divers search Bird Park quarry for clues in 1980 murder case

Divers from several area fire departments searched Bird Park quarry Monday for evidence in the 1980 homicide of Diane Marie Riordan Small — a case that was reopened just last week after the woman's husband was arrested for murder.

Bradley Police Chief Michael Johnston said he could not release any information into what exactly they were searching for or how it might relate to the case.

Meanwhile, Thomas Small, 70, was formally charged with first-degree murder on Monday. Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set his bond at $2 million on Monday and his next court appearance is March 23.

The couple's only child, Vanessa LaGesse, who was 2 years old at the time of her mother's disappearance, has been notified of the arrest, said Bradley Detective Robert Mason.

During Monday's hearing, Kankakee County Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Claudio said Small admitted to investigators with the Coles County Sheriff's police that he used a tool similar to a fireplace poker to kill his wife. He then dismembered her body.

Small allegedly said he brought his wife's hands, feet and head back home in a bucket. The prosecutor did not say whether Small's apparent confession included a motive.

According to the prosecutor, Small said the couple was arguing on Oct. 15, 1980, when, he said, she packed her belongings and left.

When he filed an information report with police, he said she had a tendency to leave for several days but eventually would return home.

Diane Small's torso was found in the Embarras River near the Airtight Bridge in Coles County, four days later.

But it wasn't until February 1992 that one of her sister's reported her missing to Bradley police.

The description entered into a national database matched the one Coles County authorities had posted in 1980.

From there, DNA samples from Diane Small's parents were taken and used by Illinois State Police to identify her body.

"Good old fashion police work helped crack this case," Johnston said.

"The technology we have now is good but it still helps to check a gut feeling, follow up a lead or use intuition."

Johnston said a lot of officers from all departments involved for the past 36-plus years have kept this case alive.

Coles County Sheriff's Lt. Christine Stephen recently went back over the case and was one of the investigators who questioned Thomas Small last week.

As to what led to the big break, Johnston declined to comment.

Retired Bradley Chief Steve Coy worked the case when he was a detective.

"I remember us telling (Vanessa), your dad holds the key," Coy said last Friday after learning of Thomas Small's arrest.

"She never got to know her mother."