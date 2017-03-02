Witnesses: We were unarmed on day of fatal shooting

Two of the four passengers in the car Jerome Lucius was driving when he was shot to death said none of them were carrying guns that day.

Javan J. Thompson is accused of shooting Lucius as Thompson was standing next to a car talking to the mother of his child in the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue on April 15, 2012.

The trial continues today. Jury deliberations will take place early next week.

Jerrell Wade and Curtis Anderson testified that neither were carrying guns.

Wade, the cousin of Johnathan Wade, another passenger in the car, said he was checking Facebook on his phone when Lucius turned south onto Taylor.

Prosecutor Bill Dickenson asked Wade if he saw anything.

"I didn't notice anything," said Jerrell Wade, who is serving 39 years after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon. That shooting happened in the spring of 2013.

"We turned. All I heard was someone inside the car yell, 'He's got a gun.' I looked back, saw a gun and ducked."

Wade said after the car hit a pole, he put it in park, got out and called the mother of Lucius' child and then waited for the ambulance and police to arrive.

"Did Johnathan (Wade) get out of the vehicle with a gun?" defense attorney Anthony Burch asked Jerrell Wade about his cousin.

"No," Jerrell Wade said.

During his testimony Tuesday, Johnathan Wade said he didn't have a gun, but ran in the same direction as Thompson. Johnathan Wade said he was going to the home of the mother of his cousin's child to get a car to help take Lucius to the hospital.

Anderson was asked why he didn't cooperate with police the day of the shooting.

"I did not ID Javan at the time. I was looking to retaliate myself," Anderson said.

Anderson agreed to talk to police after being encouraged by fellow passenger Tyrees Herron in November 2013.

Herron had talked earlier that month to Officer Michael Suprenant about the shooting.

"He was real emotional, teary eyed," Suprenant testified. "I told him to contact me if he wanted to talk more."

On Nov. 22, 2013, Suprenant said he got a text message from Herron saying they wanted to talk to detectives. He picked Anderson and Herron and took them to the station.