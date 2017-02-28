Wells-Armstrong wins Kankakee mayoral primary

Chasity Wells-Armstrong will be the Democratic Party's candidate for Kankakee mayor in the April 4 municipal election.

Wells-Armstrong won Tuesday's four-way primary election, which had a historically low voter turnout. Just less than 8 percent of the city's 13,156 register voters cast a ballot, and Wells-Armstrong easily won and now will face two-term Republican Mayor Nina Epstein and independent candidate Jim Stokes in the April election.

Wells-Armstrong collected just less than 62 percent of the votes by pulling in 637. Jarman Porter, who had the Democratic Party's nomination in the 2013 municipal election, gained 28 percent by collecting 293 votes. Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes brought in 87 votes (8.4 percent) and former Kankakee 5th Ward Ald. Dexter Thompson collected 13 votes (1.2 percent).

"I'm excited. I'm grateful," Wells-Armstrong said after the vote total was posted at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. "It's humbling."

Going into the election, Wells-Armstrong sought to collect 60 percent of vote. She succeeded.

"I said there was no one that would outwork me. I'm very pleased with the results. I'm happy the voters are putting their support behind me," she said.

The two-year 5th Ward city council member said being a lifelong Kankakeean helped. She said that fact helps her relate to the voters.

"I understand the challenges families have had and continue to face," she said.

She also understands that she is going to have to collect many more votes if she plans to unseat Epstein five weeks from now.

"We certainly need more than 1,000 votes to beat Nina. Round 2 has begun," she said.

Calls to Porter were not returned.

Wells-Armstrong walked door-to-door in many city neighborhoods for the primary and she knows she will have to do it again.

"I'm getting to know them and letting them know me. People are ready for change."

She plans to make public safety, education, economic development and housing four of her top issues.

How does she explain the historic voter apathy?

"Frustration with government. The fact people believe it doesn't make a difference," she said. "We need an educated and informed electorate. They have to know the people in leadership are those that care about the community."

Regarding the voter turnout, Kankakee County Clerk Bruce Clark was at a loss to explain it. What he did know was that this was the lowest Kankakee mayoral primary participation in at least 25 years.

"I can't tell you why. Voter apathy I guess. The candidates have to answer how to get people to the polls," he said. "We kept waiting as the day progressed for crowds to appear. They never did. They must not be motivated."