Q&A with Tricia Stewart, CSL plant manager

Tricia Stewart has been at the helm of CSL Behring — Kankakee County's largest manufacturing plant — for one year.

The Australian woman has spent a whirlwind first year getting acquainted with the plant's approximate 1,300 workers [there are 16,000 worldwide], completing construction of the seven-story, 236,335-square-foot building for production of medicines built with blood plasma [the liquid part of blood], and competing for other production possibilities at the company's largest U.S. manufacturing site.

"I'm fortunate that I am able to be in this position," said the senior vice president/general manager during a recent interview. "I feel so privileged to be here."

And, she noted, she'll be here at least another two years, possibly four.

"Being able to show people what goes on here, I think, is important," she said. "I have found it surprising that so many people don't know what really goes on here."

As she completes her one-year anniversary at the Bourbonnais Township-based plant along Armour Road, Stewart answered some questions for The Daily Journal.

<strong>Q: What have you learned about the Kankakee plant [the company refers to CSL's location as Kankakee] that has surprised you?</strong>

I've learned so much in these past 12 months. People here are so knowledgeable about this plant. We have a good mix of longtime workers and new workers who work together well. We also have a good mix of automation and older production processes as well.

What I've found is people here are very adaptable. We are increasing productivity here all the time.

<strong>Q: What have you learned about the site's workers?</strong>

Community spirit. They are not only committed to CSL, but they have great community spirit. They are so involved, and that goes back to CSL's values. That's the type of people we hire here.

<strong>Q: What has been your biggest culture shock in terms of relocation from Australia to Illinois?</strong>

Americans are far more patriotic. Australians are quite laid back. The Fourth of July is fantastic. I cooked my first turkey this Thanksgiving. It turned out really well. I love the family nature of Thanksgiving. There is nothing in Australia that compares to that.

And I have never cooked a whole turkey before.

<strong>Q: How does the Kankakee County winter compare to that of Australia?</strong>

The last few weeks have been fantastic. Anything below 40 degrees is cold for me. This has been a good introduction to a Midwest winter.

<strong>Q: What expansion options are being discussed for the Kankakee plant? Where is CSL 112 right now?</strong>

Stewart said CSL expects to be entering into Phase III study for CSL 112, a plasma-derived product for acute coronary syndrome — to help reduce the recurrence of heart attacks in the weeks to months following the initial attack. If this product comes to fruition, the Kankakee site will produce the "starting material" for the final product, which will be produced at CSL Behring's Bern, Switzerland, facility.

The company also is pursuing involvement with a project known as BFX8. This project will result in increase plasma fractionation capacity. Commercial production out of this facility is likely three to four years away.

This site has huge growth potential.

<strong>Q: Employment here is about 1,300. How high could that number become within the next five years?</strong>

That's really hard to judge. Let me say we are always looking for talent. But I don't like to guess at numbers.

<strong>Q: What type of pressure/responsibility do you feel being the leader of this plant?</strong>

I feel it everyday. There is a strong obligation to our patients to deliver the highest quality products. We all take this work very seriously. Everyone realizes we make a difference in our patients' lives.

We also know how important we are to the community, and this company has a big commitment here. We are CSL's largest U.S. manufacturing site.

<strong>Q: As someone new to Kankakee County, what do you see as the region's strengths and weaknesses?</strong>

I would say our proximity to Chicago. They have so much to offer, and it's so close.

[As for weakness, that proximity cuts both ways.]

It can be hard to attract talent here from there because of the distance.

I think our future looks very bright. There have been tough things here, but we can't do anything about the past now.

<strong>Q: How many name and faces have you successfully put together now at CSL?</strong>

Hundreds. I would like to know all 1,300. I love getting out in the plant as much as I can. But I still have plenty of names yet to learn.