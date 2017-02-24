Police investigate shooting day after homicide

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired near the Zions Gates Missionary Baptist Church at the intersection of East Oak Street and North Rosewood Avenue about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

It is one block west of where 24-year-old Terrance J. Jackson was gunned down in the 100 block of North Wildwood Avenue a day before. No arrests have been made in either shootings. Jackson was shot once in the chest and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputy Chief Robin Passwater said multiple shell casings were recovered at Friday's shooting.

The department placed its aerial surveillance camera in the area.