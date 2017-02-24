Manteno's business network grows by 25 percent

The <strong>Manteno Chamber of Commerce</strong> has increased its membership by more than 25 percent since December, noted <strong>Sarah Marion</strong>, the organization's executive director.

Marion said membership now stands at 152, up from 120 at the end of last year.

It could go even higher. She has sent out 95 letters to potential members, and while she does not expect all to commit to the $150 annual membership fee, she believes the organization will gain some additional support.

Marion said the organization can potentially increase its membership by 10 percent annually. Marion has been director since June 2016. A former first-grade teacher, she replaced <strong>Staci Wilken</strong> when she was named director of the <strong>Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau</strong>.

She added that many of Manteno's members also are members of the <strong>Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce</strong>. The county chamber has a membership of 439.

So to what does Marion attribute Manteno's growing network? More activities and just being out and about. Manteno also is experiencing growth of locally owned businesses — the type that typically support a chamber.

Marion said the past year, she's taken part in 12 ribbon-cutting events.

"I have been out in the town and talking to our people. I think they like that," she said.

* * *

<strong>Russell Lind</strong> is a busy man these days.

The operator of the downtown Kankakee restaurant <strong>Cream & Sugar</strong> also is shifting gears into opening the new pizza restaurant <strong>Papi's Pizza Cafe</strong>, 150 East Station St., also downtown.

Russell and his wife, <strong>Laura</strong>, are eyeing May 1 as the potential opening date for Papi's. The property owner, <strong>Adam Baumgartner</strong>, told Lind he expects the 3,500-square-foot location to be ready between April 1-15.

This week, the Linds gained a liquor license for the pizza cafe from the <strong>Kankakee City Council</strong>.

The location will serve beer and wine.

Lind is projecting the location to have seating for 60 to 75 and an outdoor patio area as well. Baumgartner is completing the build out. Among the items to be completed are the 10-seat bar area, carry-out counter, buffet table and paint.

The location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

"This will be good blue-collar food," he said. In addition to pizza, the location will offer a full line of breakfast foods, sandwiches and wide selection of appetizers. He expects to begin taking applications for employees within the next two weeks. He expects to hire 15 to 20 part-time staffers.

He also is seeking someone to take over the Cream & Sugar location, 150 N. Schuyler Ave.

"I will run it [Cream & Sugar] as long as I can, but no more than one week before we open Papi's," he said.

He said the equipment will start to be moved in by mid-March.

"I'm pumped. We've been working on this for a long time."

* * *

"Leaders do."

That simple two-word sentence is something business and organizational leaders should put in their pocket as they go back to their leadership roles, said <strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong> president <strong>John Bowling</strong>, at Thursday's first "<strong>Leadership & Lunch</strong>" program hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

"That's what leaders do," Bowling said. "They do."

The problem with so many leaders is they get so caught up in the minutia of the business, they cease providing direction that can take the company to the next level.

He questioned those in the packed ONU banquet room: Do you help your organization overcome obstacles and capture opportunities or are you repeatedly coming back to the same old issues day after day?

So what do leaders do? He laid out four "dos."

1. Do the right thing. But to do the right thing, leadership must have a clear understanding of the problem or the opportunity.

2. Do something. "If you don't know the right thing, do something. An organization at rest, remains at rest. ... Stopping is a dangerous thing to do."

3. Do anything. "Don't just stand there. Leaders act."

4. Do nothing. Bowling said this point only should be used when remaining in place is the best decision.

"Leadership is not for the faint of heart. The weight of responsibility is heavy."