Fundraiser set up for motorcycle crash victim

A fundraiser to cover the funeral costs of Rita Lindgren, the 48-year-old Monee woman who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, has been established on the fundraising site, GoFundMe.

By Thursday morning, more than $2,000 had been raised from three dozen donors. The goal is $8,000.

"As most of us knew her, Rita was the bright, beautiful, caring, outgoing mother of three and grandmother of three," writes the fundraiser's organizer, Kris Palermo. "Her life was filled with joy and love. She cared for everyone she met. She gave tremendously and loved endlessly. Her kindness surpassed her beauty, which is incredibly hard to say because she was so beautiful."

According to the <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/jugu7v-funeral-fund-for-rita-lindgren?ssid=921931646&pos=6">GoFundMe page</a>, Kris set up the page on behalf of Richard Palermo, Lindgren's ex-husband.

Lindgren died in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, as she was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle operated by Michael J. Colella, 59, of Manteno, who also died in the crash. Colella lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway about 11:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 50 in Peotone. He and Lindgren were pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 a.m., according to the Will County Coroner's office.