BBCHS gets experimental on stage with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind"

If you're going to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School's latest play, be ready. "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind," playing Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., is explosive, an hourlong whirlwind of confetti, audience participation and manic energy.

"I always try to choose a show that's going to be different from previous shows, and shows that are going to be new opportunities for students," said director and BBCHS teacher Stefan Benoit. "Those that know me know 'unusual' is my middle name."

"Too Much Light" is uncertainly unusual, with 30 plays, each two minutes long, that students try to complete before the clock runs out. For almost 30 years, "Too Much Light" was a Chicago tradition, a staple of the experimental theater group, The Neo-Futurists, that attracted thousands of locals and tourists before <a href="http://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/theater/news/ct-greg-allen-too-much-light-neo-futurists-closing-20161130-story.html">clos</a><a href="http://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/theater/news/ct-greg-allen-too-much-light-neo-futurists-closing-20161130-story.html">ing in December 2016</a>.

With a background in experimental theater, Benoit wanted to challenge his students by letting them take charge. The cast selected 30 plays from a possible 90 provided in the script catalog. From there, they honed their improv skills and began to gel together as a cast, an important process for a fast-paced show where 14 actors tackle more than 100 roles.

"Once we worked out the nuts and bolts of the show, it was amazing to see these students join into the project with group creativity, and how they worked together. It was fantastic to see these young minds come up with innovative ways to present these plays," Benoit said.

"We've become like a second family. We're so close-knit, and so comfortable with each other," said actress and student director Bailey Carruthers, a junior. "This stage has become our second home."

"Too Much Light" pushed boundaries for these high school actors, requiring them to be comfortable enough to be vulnerable on stage. The plays vary in style and length, from a 30-second game of tag to a play called "Honesty," where one of the actors is selected by the audience to answer yes-or-no questions honestly for a minute. The actors aren't the only ones being pushed.

"This is probably something people have never seen before, and it's so different and audience-driven they have to break out of their comfort zone," said junior Kara Weller, an actress and Carruthers' co-director. Audience members take part in plenty of the plays, joining the actors on stage to dance, eat hamburgers and even bark like a dog.

"I can't really describe it," said senior Nolan Lewis, who has never performed onstage on BBCHS. "It's a departure from everything we've ever done. It wasn't what I expected, but I love it just as much."

"Too Much Light" runs Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the BBCHS auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 and tickets are $4.