19-year-old woman dies in crash

A 19-year-old woman from Crescent City was killed on Friday afternoon after she drove into a semi trying to pass another truck on Illinois Route 49 in Iroquois County.

Illinois State Police say Allison Seggebruch, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, which occurred just after noon near 2335N Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, Seggebruch was headed south in a Hyundai when she tried to pass a semi in front of her. She swerved to avoid crashing into a northbound semi, but it was too late. They collided head on.