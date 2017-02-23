Bond denied in stabbing that nearly killed a man

Less than 24 hours after his arrest for attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, Sergio Sandoval allegedly called one of the eyewitnesses from the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

It was one reason Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe argued for denying bail during Sandoval's bond hearing on Wednesday.

Based on that call, the 38-year-old Sandoval's criminal history, the safety of two witnesses and the fact the victim is unconscious and on a ventilator, Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott granted the motion.

Still, neither Rowe nor Jay Etzel, investigation commander of the Kankakee Police Department, could comment if Sandoval's call was an attempt to intimidate the witness.

According to court documents, Sandoval has been convicted of a felony aggravated battery, two felony drug charges, two misdemeanor aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor battery.

The 33-year-old victim has suffered multiple seizures because of the loss of a considerable amount of blood and lost use of the right side of his body, according to the documents.

He suffered a stab wound on the left side of his neck, as well as other wounds on his torso.

The victim's mother attended the hearing.

In a phone interview, she said her son is well-known in the community for his artistic talent. He has done several paintings for local business and has worked at local fairs and other events

"He's got a gift," she said. "Ever since he was 3 or 4, he has been drawing."

"I asked him where this came from and he said he just likes painting. I could only draw circles and stick people."

Sandoval turned himself in to police Monday hours after he allegedly kicked open the door of the victim's house and stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Sandoval's ex-girlfriend was at the victim's home at the time. She appears to have been at the center of the dispute.