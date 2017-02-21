Man gets 11 years for illegally selling guns

A federal judge in Urbana has sentenced a Grant Park man to more than 11 years in prison for illegally selling five guns to a confidential informant.

On Feb. 17, the judge sentenced Jesse Guardiola, 43, to serve 140 months in federal prison after he was initially arrested in June 2016.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Guardiola, who police say is a member of the Latin Kings gang, pleaded guilty to all five counts listed in the indictment, charging that he illegally sold five guns, three handguns and two rifles, between August 2014 and April 2015 to a confidential informant. Guardiola had prior felony convictions in Will, Kendall and Kankakee counties at the time of the offenses.