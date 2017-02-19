Q&A: Will Berry, Bradley's first black cop

In his nine years with the Bradley Police Department, Detective Will Berry has had "fun times, scary times and everything in between."

Berry, a Kankakee native, has covered everything from traffic violations to drug busts. After working as a correctional officer, Berry joined the force in February 2008 and later spent two years doing undercover work with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

As part of KCC's criminal justice/law enforcement's celebration of Black History Month, Berry spoke with students and the Daily Journal about his experiences as Bradley's first black police officer.

<strong>On the sacrifices an officer makes:</strong> When I was first with the Bradley Police Department, I wanted everyone to know I was a police officer. But when I went to KAMEG I couldn't go to police events, couldn't go to the bar with my friends, couldn't be seen with them. I limited my time in public with my family. I didn't want to be eating at McDonald's with my wife.

I've bought dope in places you couldn't imagine, like a milk aisle of K-Mart. It was just a matter of being careful. You do get paranoid, but you learn to deal with it after a while. I couldn't do it without my wife's support. Being on call and having a family is tough.

<strong>On one of his early stops:</strong> This car's registration comes back expired for a year and a half. As a rookie cop, that's a great stop. Before I even go over, this black girl gets out of the car screaming at me, "You're racist, that's why you pulled me over." I got out of the car and said "I'm darker than you!" At that point she had to confront her mindset. That interaction with her changed her view of the Bradley Police Department and police in general. Even to this day I run into her once in a while, and it's all laughs. We joke around.

<strong>On how he interacts with the public:</strong> When I stopped the woman with the expired plate, that was one hostile situation where I had my warrior hat on for a minute, people coming out of the houses and I'm calling for backup.

I see it as a balance. Too much on one side can be bad either way. Sometimes I have to put on a guardian hat and sometimes a warrior hat. Not everyone needs to go to jail, some of them need to just talk with you.

<strong>On being Bradley's first black cop:</strong> [Race] was more of a factor the first couple years. After three or four years, the citizens of Bradley knew I was there. Even this guy who called in and said he didn't like black people, with my headstrong personality I had fun talking to him. When I would go to the gas station, people, especially older black women, would stop me. They were running up to me and hugging me. I've had a lot of positive interactions and even a negative I turned it into a positive. Every now and then I'll get stopped on patrol and asked when I started. I say it's been nine years. I'm not new.