2 arrested in fatal snowmobile crash in Manteno

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 24-year-old Kristin Agrue, who was killed in a December snowmobile accident in Manteno.

Charged are Brian J. Johnson, 39, and Louis A. Morez, 41, both of Manteno. The two were arrested at about 4 p.m. Thursday by Kankakee County sheriff's police just hours after the grand jury returned indictments for operating a snowmobile under the influence resulting in a death, a Class 2 felony. They allegedly were under the influence of both alcohol and cocaine at the time of the fatal crash.

Morez is charged with eight counts of operating a snowmobile under the influence, including one for having a blood alcohol content greater than .08, the legal limit. A judge set his bond at $250,000. Morez's next court date is Tuesday.

Johnson is charged with four counts of operating a snowmobile under the influence. His blood alcohol content was under .08, according to assistant state's attorney Val Gunderson. On Friday, a judge set his bond at $150,000. Johnson's next court appearance is Thursday.

<span>Johnson also was charged with possession of a controlled substance. When he was being booked, correction officers found 0.2 grams of cocaine on him. A judge set his bond for that charge at $20,000.</span>

According to the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office and law enforcement officials, Agrue was riding as a passenger on Johnson's snowmobile on Dec. 18, 2016, an unseasonably frigid Sunday evening, when it jumped a culvert along 11000N Road near 2600E Road in Manteno Township. Agrue was tossed from the snowmobile and was struck by Morez, who was riding behind them.

Agrue was fatally wounded and Johnson and Morez carried her back to a home before calling an ambulance. She was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center at 10:02 p.m. that night.