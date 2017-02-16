Watershed conference sheds light on challenges, opportunities for Kankakee River

Like many other local folks, I attended the Kankakee River Watershed Conference at Olivet Nazarene University last Friday.

The tone of the conference was optimistic for the most part.

If you are a fisherman, things are going great. The Kankakee River is by far the best place for smallmouth bass in the state. Water quality seems to be getting better as farmers are utilizing more conservation practices. This is all welcome good news, but not everything is sunshine.

A lot of rain is coming. Tamatha Patterson, an ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, used an average of 30 different climate models to predict rainfall for our area. What she concluded was that over the next several decades, our spring rainfall will double, which means a lot more flooding. Her research suggested it would come in more heavy rainfall events like an inch or more at a time.

What does this mean? It means our current sand erosion problems likely will get worse if things stay the same. It means houses and fields in the floodplain likely will be underwater longer and sustain more damage. It means we need to find a place to put all that water.

Now, if you are one of those "climate change is a hoax" people, feel free to build your house next to the river and use the extra sand to bury your head. These climate patterns will fundamentally change how the river functions and how we use it.

If we as a river community start to ramp up mitigation plans now rather than 20 years from now, some of this can be avoided. Removing the sand will help.

The conference highlighted some interesting information about this. Robert Barr, a research scientist from Indiana University/Purdue University, showed that a large amount of the sand comes from the Yellow River (a major Kankakee tributary) in Indiana. He showed us how the Yellow River passes through these fields of sand dunes. With all the ditching and channelization, the sand erodes quickly. One important finding is that on areas of that river where some of the natural floodplain still exists, the sand deposition is absorbed and minimized.

Removing the sand was talked about. Chuck Theiling, river ecologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, showed us a machine that is being used in Minnesota to filter out sand. This filter sits in the river channel and catches sand as the river passes through it. From what I could tell, it uses an auger to pile up the sand along the river somewhere to be trucked away. I like this method because it seems much less destructive than dredging, and Theiling seemed to believe in it. However, this method, similar to anything large scale, has a lot of hoops to jump through and doesn't really solve the problem of why the sand is in the river in the first place.

Theiling is proposing sand extraction on the Illinois state line, similar to a working project in Minnesota and one to be started at the mouth of the Mackinaw River at Pekin.

So, what do we do?

The river is one of the healthiest in the state, so should we just pat ourselves on the back and walk away? No, of course not. We need to move forward on several fronts.

For starters, I will use that scary word "wetlands." Whatever feelings you have about them, they are undoubtedly the most efficient way of holding excess floodwaters along the river, and we need more of them. They don't cause more flooding (as I have heard around here); instead, they help absorb what the river can't hold — think of them as a sponge. I won't tell you where these wetlands should be or how a private citizen should manage his or her land, but the fact remains we need more of them, and we can't be afraid to talk about it.

My friend and local farmer Jeff O'Connor, of rural Kankakee, had one of the better presentations on farming practices. He showed how, on his farm, he is using a variety of cover crops. These cover crops provide at least three critical functions when it comes to the health of the Kankakee River: the extra crop provides roots that hold the soil and prevent erosion; some of the excess nutrients get absorbed by these crops; and they help to increase organic matter in soil. Per the U.S. Agriculture Department's Natural Resources Conservation Service, every 1 percent that organic matter increases allows the soil to absorb 25,000 gallons of water per acre.

In our upcoming rain battle, if we could get more farmers experimenting with these practices, that would be a huge help. Talk to Jeff, who is president of the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District, or your county's NRCS office or SWCD, and see what incentives are out there.

In summary, we have a rare asset in the Kankakee River, and we need to plan and develop around the future of that asset. We need to work together on all fronts to accomplish big-picture ideas. My grandfather always told me you can "wish and hope in one hand ... and start working with the other"; let me know which gets things done first.

Olivet Nazarene University will be putting the Kankakee River Watershed Conference online at olivet.edu/news/live-streaming.

<span style="font-size: 12px;">Organized by Randall Johnson, a 31-year ONU professor of botany, ecology, anatomy and physiology and environmental sciences, the daylong conference featured 15 expert speakers and drew 260 participants.</span>

Topics included river history, sand and sediment issues, quality of water and aquatic life, recreation, watershed initiatives, agriculture, erosion, flooding potential and the economic importance of the river.